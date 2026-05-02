1 Breakout Reds Prospect Hitter to Watch From Each Minor League Level

The Cincinnati Reds have built a lot of their roster through the farm system. Their best two players, Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart, are both homegrown players. Their pitching staff consists of players like Andrew Abbott, Nick Lodolo, Hunter Greene, Chase Burns, Rhett Lowder, and others, all of whom were drafted and developed by the Reds.

The Reds have other players surging through their farm system right now. Specifically, they have a few hitters at each level of the minor leagues who could be breakout players the rest of the year.

Here's a breakout hitter at each level of the minor leagues for the Reds:

Triple-A: Infielder Edwin Arroyo

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Edwin Arroyo (56) runs for first base in the third inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Edwin Arroyo has been one of the Reds' top prospects since being acquired a few years ago in the Luis Castillo trade. He struggled a little bit during his first few years with the Reds, but he's bounced back in a huge way this season.

Arroyo is slashing .295/.374/.438 with three home runs and five stolen bases in 28 games at the Triple-A level this season. He only hit three home runs in 120 games at the Double-A level last season.

Arroyo is chasing a lot, but he's also being very aggressive in the strike zone. Despite chasing a lot, he doesn't whiff very often. His pull air rate is nearly 20 percent right now, which is very indicative of a boost in power.

Double-A: Outfielder Austin Hendrick

Jun 21, 2019; Bradenton, FL, USA; Team Howard outfielder Austin Hendrick (12) at bat during the eighth inning at IMG Academy. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Outfield prospect Austin Hendrick is overlooked as a prospect now. He was one of the Reds' top prospects for a year or two after being drafted in the shortened 2020 MLB Draft, but he got off to a horrible start to his minor league career.

But he's finally putting the pieces together.

Hendrick is slashing .305/.367/.500 with four home runs, four doubles, and 21 RBI in Double-A this season. It's his third year in Double-A, and it's likely going to be his last year at that level if he continues hitting like this. A 34 percent pull air rate is a very good sign for Hendrick.

High-A: Catcher/First Baseman Ryan McCrystal

Apr 11, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A view of an official Cincinnati Reds hat on the dugout steps during the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The top Reds prospect at the High-A level is Alfredo Duno. The presence of Duno has overshadowed catcher Ryan McCrystal.

McCrystal is slashing an impressive .313/.427/.438 this season. He's a good catcher and has also seen work at first base with Duno getting reps behind the plate, too.

McCrystal doesn't strike out a lot. He doesn't whiff a lot. These are very indicative of a sustainable batting average as he works his way up the minor league ladder.

Low-A: Catcher Jacob Friend

Daytona Tortugas’ Jacob Friend (3) circles the bases after hitting a home run against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Opening Day, April 2, 2026, at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. | Nadia Zomorodian/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Potentially the most overlooked prospect in the Reds system is catcher Jacob Friend in Low-A. He's already slashing .319/.429/.739 with an OPS over 1.100, six home runs, two triples, and seven doubles. He pairs speed with power from the catcher's position, which makes him quite a valuable prospect.

Friend has an elite pull air rate, an elite chase rate, and an elite barrel rate. If he continues to hit like this, he could find himself in High-A in the coming months.