'Best Player in the World': Chase Burns Shares High Praise for Elly De La Cruz

The Cincinnati Reds have a few of the better players in the National League on their roster this season.

Chase Burns is a Cy Young candidate, and he showcased that again on Tuesday when he tossed six innings with two earned runs and nine strikeouts against the Colorado Rockies to earn his third win of the season.

Elly De La Cruz is one of the best players in baseball. He's showcased his ability to take over a game on multiple occasions this season, including on Tuesday night. De La Cruz recorded two singles early in the game. He stole a few bases. Toward the end of the game, he crushed a home run to bring him to 10 home runs on the season.

But the highlight of the game was De La Cruz's incredible play ranging to his right to pick a ball on a high hop and fire it across the diamond for the out. It was a play that not many infielders in the league could make, but De La Cruz pulled it off, and Burns had some high praise for him after.

Chase Burns Has High Praise for Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) follows through on a two-run home run in the eighth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The Reds won the opening game of the series, 7-2. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He's unbelievable. I saw him make it, and I was very happy. He's ridiculous. Best player in the world," Burns said about De La Cruz after the game on Tuesday.

When De La Cruz is healthy and playing at this level, it's not an exaggeration to call him one of the best players on the planet, but Burns went a step further and called him the "best player in the world."

De La Cruz is on pace to join the 40/40 club this season, which has only been done by a handful of individuals in baseball history. He's also playing incredible defense and leading the Reds to a better record than anybody expected.

Elly De La Cruz is Showcasing His Full 5-Tool Ability

Apr 28, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) reacts with second baseman Matt McLain (9) after the victory over the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

De La Cruz is a true five-tool player, and he's putting it all on display this season.

His power has been on display, as he has 10 home runs and is on pace for over 50 this season. He ranks near the top of the league in average exit velocity and max exit velocity. His average is approaching .300, which shows his ability to hit better than he's shown in years past. The speed is never in question, as he ranks near the top of the league with eight stolen bases already.

On defense, his rocket arm ranks near the top of the league again, but he's also showcasing the ability to make every play at shortstop. He can range in either direction. He's above average in Fielding Run Value and Outs Above Average.

He's quickly beginning to showcase that he has every attribute a team could want in a baseball player.