Cincinnati Reds Biggest Surprise, Biggest Disappointment in 2026

The Cincinnati Reds have been one of the best teams in the league this season. They're sitting atop the National League Central through a month, which almost nobody outside of the Queen City would have guessed before the season.

The Reds have been led by a consistent pitching staff and one of the best bullpens in the entire league. Their pitching staff has kept them in a lot of close games this season.

On offense, the Reds have been led by Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart. They've been two of the best players in the league so far. The rest of the lineup is beginning to heat up, too.

Who's been the biggest surprise for the Reds this season?

Reds Biggest Surprise: 1B Sal Stewart

Apr 22, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Sal Stewart (27) bats during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

There were high expectations for Stewart coming into the season, but he's exceeded them and then some.

Rather than just being a productive hitter, he's been one of the best hitters in the entire league. He ranks near the top of the league in home runs, RBI, OPS, and plenty of other traditional stats. He also ranks at the top of the league in wOBA, xwOBA, barrel rate, average exit velocity, and launch angle sweet spot percentage.

Stewart's approach at the plate is very impressive. He's shown a level of maturity that's rarely seen in the league, let alone for a 22-year-old kid with less than a year of service time.

While he was expected to be good, as seen by his top prospect status before the season, nobody expected him to be a top hitter in the league this quickly.

Who's been the biggest disappointment for the Reds this year?

Reds Biggest Disappointment: LHP Andrew Abbott

Apr 24, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) pitches against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

TJ Friedl, Ke'Bryan Hayes, and Noelvi Marte were all candidates for this spot, too, but Friedl is heating up, Hayes is an excellent defender, and Marte is beginning to find his way in Triple-A.

Abbott has struggled all season this year. He's not recording strikeouts. He's not getting chases. He's not in the zone enough. When he gets hit, it's hard and it's in the air, which is a recipe for disaster.

Considering Abbott was an All-Star last season, the expectations were high this year. With Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo out, the Reds needed Abbott to be an ace.

He has plenty of time to turn this production around this year, but the Reds need him to do it sooner rather than later.

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