Burns Dominates Again as Reds Avoid Sweep in 15-1 Win over Nationals

It all came together for the Reds this afternoon, as quality starting pitching and production from the bottom third of the lineup lifted Cincinnati to a much-needed 15-1 win over the Washington Nationals, helping them avoid a third sweep in their last four series.

The Reds improve to 23-21 with the win but finish the short homestand with a 3-3 record. The offense showed plenty of life in the final two games against Washington, something the Reds will hope carries into their upcoming road trip.

Here are some key takeaways from Cincinnati's dominant win in the series finale against the Nationals:

Burns Spins Another Gem

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The Reds led 2-0 after three innings. | © Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was just another day at the office for Chase Burns, who continues to be the Reds' best arm during a stretch where they desperately need production from their starters.

Burns allowed just two hits and struck out seven through six innings of work, earning a fourth straight quality start. The last Reds pitcher to record four straight quality starts was Nick Martinez in 2025.

He has certainly put himself in All-Star consideration with his recent run of consistency, and his outing today gave Cincinnati the kind of stability it needed to let the offense build an early lead.

Bottom of Order Lifts Reds Offense

May 14, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) hits a two-run home run in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Six of Cincinnati's 15 runs came from the most unlikely sources. Matt McLain got the scoring started with a two-run shot in the second to give the Reds an early lead. José Trevino and Ke'Bryan Hayes followed in the fourth, each delivering two-RBI knocks to extend the lead to 6-0.

Cincinnati is now 25-9 in games where McLain hits a home run, signifying how important his bat is to the success of the team. The Reds will need to get more consistent production out of the bottom of their lineup in order to stay afloat.

Bleday Keeps Raking

JJ Bleday stayed red-hot, crushing a three-run shot in the sixth and a two-run blast in the seventh to continue his standout May. He added an RBI single in the eighth to put the game well out of reach and pushed him to a major-league-leading 17 RBI on the month.

He continues to provide a much-needed spark in the middle of the order, giving the Reds a potential catalyst for more consistent offense moving forward.

Up Next

The Reds head north looking to end their eight-game road losing streak when they take on the Cleveland Guardians on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

Andrew Abbott (2-2, 4.47 ERA) will try to notch his second straight quality start against Tanner Bibee (0-5, 4.17 ERA).

The game will be aired on Reds.TV and 700 WLW.