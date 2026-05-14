Matt McLain Poised For Breakout After Big Game Against The Washington Nationals

Matt McLain was once seen as a cornerstone of the Reds’ young core that broke through in 2023. After a disappointing season in 2025 and a slow start to this season, he's showing signs of the player he was during his rookie campaign.

Matt McLain is Starting to Hit Again

May 14, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) hits a two-run home run in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Reds won the series finale versus the Washington Nationals 15-1 behind a great start from Chase Burns and a big day from JJ Bleday. The player who got the offense started? Matt McLain. McLain launched a two-run home run to center field at 104 miles per hour off the bat to give the Reds a 2-0 lead. He later ripped a double over third baseman Brady House at 102.2 miles per hour for his second hit on the day. He finished Thursday's game 2-for-3 with a home run, double, three RBIs, and a walk.

Over his last seven games, McLain is slashing .292/.393/.500 with six RBIs, three extra-base hits, and has walked more than he has struck out. He also has 11 hard-hit balls during this stretch. This is great to see based on his production over the course of more than a season of play. McLain was a 3.6 WAR player and hit 16 home runs with a 127 OPS+ in 89 games during his rookie season, finishing fifth in Rookie of the Year voting. Last year, he posted an OPS+ of just 72 and has been worse this year, with a 71 OPS+.

Edwin Arroyo Is Applying Pressure For A Promotion

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Edwin Arroyo (56) hits the ball in the third inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the struggles McLain has endured this season, many have asked if Edwin Arroyo could be a potential replacement for McLain at second base. Arroyo has dominated in Triple-A this season. He's fifth in the International League in OPS (.998), fourth in batting average (.342), 10th in home runs (8), seventh in RBIs (29), second in runs scored (33), first in hits (55), first in triples (4), and fifth in slugging percentage (.590). He is deserving of a promotion to the big league club with his play, but if McLain can finally break out, he may be forced to play more at third base and be a legitimate replacement for Ke'Bryan Hayes at third. He has played two games at third in Louisville, perhaps in preparation to do just that. Louisville manager Pat Kelly spoke about Arroyo learning to play third on the fly during the season.

“We introduced him to third base a couple of weeks ago, and he took it as a challenge,” Kelly told Charlie Goldsmith on Charlie's Chalkboard. “The other day, with a softer tossing lefty, and had a lot of balls hit to him. He made every play. It was fun to watch. He’s the kind of guy who needs to be challenged. I’ve enjoyed watching him play.”

Arroyo has the mentality to be a star. Eugenio Suarez spoke on that during Spring Training. His glove is Major League-ready, and his bat is starting to look that way as well.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Arroyo said. “There’s a plan I follow every day. I’m thankful for that and ready to keep going. I’m going to do my best every day and every game. That’s what I can control. Keep doing my best, and they can make decisions.”