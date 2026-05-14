JJ Bleday Continues to Cement Himself as Everyday Player in Reds Lineup

The Cincinnati Reds would not go gently into the night in the final game of their series with the Washington Nationals. After dropping the first two games of the series, the Reds slaughtered the Nationals in front of the home crowd in a 15-1 win on Thursday.

This was the kind of game where everything went right for the good guys. First, the performance from starting pitcher Chase Burns was one that continued to show that he is the ace of this current rotation. Secondly, nearly every bat in the lineup made an impact in Thursday's win.

Names like Matt McLain, Ke' Bryan Hayes, and even Jose Trevino played a part in this monster win. But the one name that fans can't quit talking about is JJ Bleday.

New Slugger

May 14, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter JJ Bleday (22) hits a RBI single in the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Bleday had a monster performance in the win over the Nationals on Thursday. The former first-round pick slugged two home runs and brought in 6 RBIs, as the Reds cruised to finish their series in Cincinnati.

Offense has been a major discussion for this team in the last two months. In April, the two-headed monster of Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart was keeping things afloat. However, just as baseball does, the disappearance of the rest of the lineup began to show.

Bleday has appeared in just 15 games for the team this season, but it's clear his bat is one that cannot be out of the lineup moving forward.

Obvious Choice

Cincinnati Reds left fielder JJ Bleday (22) celebrates a three-run home run in the seventh inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The Reds led 2-0 after three innings. The Reds won 15-1. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bleday filled the designated hitter role on Thursday. In doing that, it means Nathaniel Lowe, who has been a hot bat for the Reds, was not in the lineup. The obvious answer to this is to have Bleday in the outfield, with Lowe at the DH, until Eugenio Suarez's return.

With those moves, it would mean Spencer Steer would more than likely play first, and Sal Stewart would be over at the hot corner. Stewart has proven he can play third base, and it's just the easiest answer of keeping Hayes out of the batter's box.

Future Is Now

Cincinnati Reds designated hitter JJ Bleday (22) celebrates a three-run home run in the fifth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The Reds led 2-0 after three innings. The Reds won 15-1. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hayes' glove can't be denied, but the experiment has run its course. The Reds need power in this lineup, and players like Bleday are making it impossible for manager Terry Francona to keep him out of it.

The lineup in Friday's game against the Cleveland Guardians should be a clear indicator of the squad Francona believes will give the Reds the best chance to win. Something tells me Bleday will be in that lineup.