Buyer or Seller? Reds in an Interesting Spot Ahead of 2026 MLB Trade Deadline

The Cincinnati Reds got off to a very hot start this season, but they've since fizzled out. They're sitting at .500 on the year, but it feels much worse than it is.

There are few bright spots in Cincinnati. Injuries have crushed the team. The starting rotation hasn't been good. The bullpen has been horrendous. The lineup hasn't been the worst, but there are still a slew of struggling hitters in the starting lineup.

If the Reds are going to contend, they're going to have to buy at the trade deadline.

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently suggested that if the Reds were going to buy at the trade deadline, they would need to add some impact bats to their lineup.

Reds Need to Add an Impact Bat

May 12, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) looks on against the Miami Marlins in the fifth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

"The tandem of Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart has been great, while both Nathaniel Lowe and JJ Bleday have turned out to be great acquisitions from the bargain bin," Miller wrote. "But the rest of the Reds lineup has combined for a bWAR of negative-1.3, with replacement-level or slightly worse players all throughout the lineup.

"If they're buying, they need to address that. But with a near MLB-worst run differential of minus-40 and Brady Singer, Tyler Stephenson, Eugenio Suárez and Lowe on their list of impending free agents, the currently above-.500 Reds could end up on the other side of the aisle."

The Reds need an impact infielder and an impact outfielder to bolster their roster. Trotting out Ke'Bryan Hayes at third base every day isn't a recipe for success. The outfield needs depth, too.

A trade for somebody like Taylor Ward to fix the right-handed outfield issue could work. It's realistic, too. If the Reds are willing to give up a haul of prospects, a trade for Byron Buxton would be exactly what they need, though they would need the Twins to eat a bulk of his salary to make the move even semi-realistic.

Reds Could End Up Selling at the Trade Deadline

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) delivers a pitch in the first inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals, Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But there's a chance the Reds don't even opt to buy at the deadline. If they continue moving in the direction they're going in, they could be sellers in an attempt to blow it up and restart with their talented young core next season.

The only issue with the Reds being sellers is the fact that nobody would want the players on their roster that would make the most sense as trade chips.

Brady Singer has been bad this season and sits on an expiring contract. That's not a very valuable trade chip. Tyler Stephenson is in a similar boat. Emilio Pagán is in the same situation, but his contract is bigger, he's struggled more, and he's injured.

The Reds are going to be in a tough spot at the trade deadline.