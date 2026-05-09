Chase Burns Delivers, Reds Snap Agonizing 8 Game Losing Streak with 3-1 Win vs Astros

Saying things were bleak around the Cincinnati Reds heading into their afternoon game with the Houston Astros on Saturday would have been an understatement.

The Reds were coming into the game on an eight-game losing streak, and Friday's 10-0 loss to the Astros seemed like rock bottom.

However, the demons were exercised! Those beloved Redlegs grabbed their first win in the month of May, and with their backs against the wall, they proved they can find that swagger they had in April.

Here's the recap of the Reds' 3-1 win over the Astros.

Mr. Burns

May 9, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) pitches against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

In the absence of Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo, starting pitcher Chase Burns has been the strongest asset in the team's starting rotation.

In Burns' last start, the flamethrower went seven scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, but the Reds would go on to lose 1-0 after Tony Santillan surrendered a run in the eighth inning. But on Saturday, Burns' offense would not let him down after he delivered the goods on the mound.

Burns went six innings, giving up one run, and recorded two strikeouts. If Greene and Lodolo can return to form, this rotation could look like a three-headed monster. That's something everyone can get excited about.

Life At The Plate

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Will Benson (30) steals second base in the third inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Houston Astros , Saturday, May 9, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Reds did not have an easy task to start Saturday's game. Astros starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti has been off to a hot start this season. Arrighetti came into Saturday's game with a 4-0 record and an ERA of 1.96.

Naturally, that means Matt McLain would play the hero against a pitcher having such a hot start to the season. After a major error by Astros right fielder Cam Smith that loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth inning, McLain singled to left, which brought in two runs to give the Reds a lead they wouldn't give back up.

This offense has taken a lot of heat recently from the fanbase. However, on Saturday, they were up for the challenge.

Look At That Bullpen

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Pierce Johnson (52) delivers a pitch in the ninth inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates, Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another unit that has been the talk of fans has been the bullpen. It's a unit without a closer, but that didn't stop guys like Brock Burke, Graham Ashcraft, and Pierce Johnson from closing the door on the Astros. There's no doubt this was the bullpen's best performance of the month.

The pressure is off, for now. The Reds ended the nightmarish losing streak this month. Now, the best thing to do is go out and win the series on Sunday.