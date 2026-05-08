Cincinnati Reds Look to Get Back on Track in Three-Game Series vs Houston Astros

The Cincinnati Reds will attempt to erase a seven-game losing streak that dates back to May 1 when they take on the Houston Astros in a three-game series at Great American Ballpark. The Reds' season has taken a turn for the worse since they took two out of three against the Rockies, as both the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago White Sox swept them in back-to-back series.

Reds Pitcher Nick Lodolo Makes Anticipated Return

Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo is set to return from the 15-day IL and start against the Astros in game one of the series. Lodolo is making his first appearance of the regular season and finished his 2025 campaign with a 9-8 record and a 3.3 ERA. Lodolo’s return to the lineup should give the Reds a spark they badly need.

The Astros are set to start pitcher Mike Burrows on the mound in game one. Burrows has had a tough start to his year, and has a 1-4 record with a 5.9 ERA to his name. Burrows pitched six innings in his last outing, allowing eight hits and three earned runs to the Boston Red Sox.

Reds Will Look For Stability From Pitcher Chase Burns

Apr 28, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) pitches against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Reds pitcher Chase Burns is slated to start on the mound for the Reds in game two. Burns has been stable for the Reds at a time when they need stability most. Burns has a 3-1 record and a 2.20 ERA with 46 strikeouts to his name this season. Burns was immense in his outing last Sunday against the Pirates at PNC Park, as he tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits and striking out seven.

Astros and Reds are on Opposite Sides of Hitting Statistics

May 6, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder JJ Bleday (22) hits a RBI single during the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Astros bring a 15-23 record into the series, and are 4.5 games back in the AL West. Despite their poor record, the Astros have the third-best team batting average in MLB. The Astros have hit the fifth-most homers this season with 47, and the most doubles of any team with 73. The Reds currently have the worst team batting average across the league at .220.

The Reds will start their series against the Astros tonight at Great American Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 P.M. and can be watched on MLB TV. The Reds will conclude their series against the Astros on Sunday afternoon before welcoming the Washington Nationals to Cincinnati.

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