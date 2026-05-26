Chase Burns Has Become the Reds' Ace After One Key Improvement

The Cincinnati Reds have watched as their young flamethrower, Chase Burns, has quickly developed into an ace this season as Hunter Greene continues to recover from an offseason elbow injury.

On the year, Burns is 6-1 with a 1.83 ERA in 10 starts and 59 innings. He's allowed 38 hits and 18 walks while striking out 64 hitters. These are massive improvements since his rookie campaign last season, and Burns credits a lot of success to improving his mental game.

“It’s been a process throughout the last year. First, it starts with the mental. Last year, I felt like every time I threw, I was too amped up. Too nervous," Burns said, via Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith. "Stuff like that. Anything you do more, you get more comfortable with it. Between games and bullpens, I’m really doubling down on the mental game, talking to other pitchers and just being myself out there. That’s the main thing.”

A lot of athletes don't shy away from mentioning nerves about their performance. There's a lot of pressure on these athletes to perform each time on the field. For Burns, he takes the good away from being nervous before a start for the Reds.

Chase Burns Has Improved His Mental Approach This Year

May 19, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

“I’m nervous every game. More some times than others," Burns said. "Being nervous is good. It means you care. Every time I go out there, my job is to put up zeros for the team and try to win. I want to win.”

With these drastic improvements, Burns credits his father and Andrew Abbott the most for keeping him grounded while pitching at the highest level. There have been games this season in which Burns didn't have his best stuff, but he still competed for the Reds.

“I get a lot of good stuff. My dad, he has been my everything. The biggest thing is to go out there and compete. This year, some games I don’t have my best stuff," Burns said. "Some games, I have my best stuff. Every time you go out there, put 100% effort into trying to do your job the best you can. Abbott tells me some good things. If you get hit around a bit, just try to go five or six (innings) every time. Try to help the team out.”

A pitcher's ability to give their team a chance to win while not having their best stuff is the true testament of an ace. Each time a team's ace takes the mound, they should have a chance to win. Burns has done that for the Reds this season.

The young flamethrower is still only 23 years old. He's made drastic improvements over the last year. If he can continue in this direction, there might be a Cy Young trophy with his name on it over the next three or four seasons.