Reds Hit Jackpot? Young Ace Making Waves With Incredible Start to 2026

The Cincinnati Reds held the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft and they were expected to take a power hitting outfielder. They could have also looked at a five-tool infielder. After Travis Bazzana was selected at No. 1, the Reds passed on Charlie Condon, Nick Kutz, Konnor Griffin, and Jac Caglianone to select flamethrower Chase Burns.

They received a lot of backlash for this selection because their pitching staff was already loaded with talent, but their lineup wasn't great. They needed to add an impact outfielder, so it seemed like the correct pick, to many, would have been Condon.

But Condon hasn't made it to the big leagues yet, and Burns has been dominating MLB for the last year. This season, Burns has turned his production to another level to lead the Reds' pitching staff.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently discussed Burns' breakout in 2026 and suggested that he was buying stock in the Reds' young ace this season.

Chase Burns' 2026 Breakout is the Real Deal

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The Reds led 2-0 after three innings. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Among pitchers with at least 40 innings of work last season, Chase Burns ranked seventh with a 35.6 percent strikeout rate, demonstrating elite swing-and-miss stuff just a year after going No. 2 overall in the 2024 draft," Reuter wrote. "His punchouts have leveled off this season, but he has found more stability when it comes to run prevention. He is still essentially a two-pitch guy, leaning heavily on his fastball (55.2% usage) and slider (38.2% usage), but those two offerings are so overpowering he can be a legitimate top-of-the-rotation guy."

On the season, Burns holds a 1.87 ERA in 53 innings pitched. He also holds an impressive 1.00 WHIP and a .186 batting average allowed. He ranks near the top of the league in Stuff+, fastball velocity, swinging strike percentage, whiff percentage, and wOBA.

This breakout isn't an accident. Burns was incredibly unlucky last season, and it seems like the luck is turning in his favor this season.

He generates a lot of whiffs and a lot of strikeouts. When the ball is put in play, it's typically not hit the hardest. If he can begin to weaponize his changeup more often, he could quickly solidify himself as one of the best pitchers in baseball.

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