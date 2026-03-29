Cincinnati Reds Rally for Win in Extras After Squandering Lead vs Red Sox

The Cincinnati Reds beat the Boston Red Sox 6-5 in extra innings on Saturday for their first win of the season.

The Reds jumped out to an early lead, but a two-out, ninth-inning home run by Wilyer Abreu off of Emilio Pagan erased it and had all the makings of another heartbreaking finish.

Walk Off Win

Mar 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Dane Myers against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After nobody scored in the 10th inning, Connor Phillips tossed his second shutout inning in a row in the 11th to keep the game tied at five.

After Matt McLain walked and Elly De La Cruz struck out, Dane Myers stepped into the box for the first time in the game and just the second time in a Reds uniform. Myers took a 0-1 sweeper on the outside part of the plate and laced it to left field. Friedl scored easily from second and the Reds secured their first win of the season.

"It feels good to help the team out and get that first win," Myers told Jim Day after the game. "God gets all the glory, so I appreciate him for that."

Myers will most likely get his first start of the season on Sunday when the Reds go up against left-handed starter Connelly Early.

Big Performances from the Big Three

Mar 26, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) reacts after hitting a double in the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

In order for the Reds to be good offensively in 2026, they need Sal Stewart, Elly De La Cruz, and Matt McLain to step up. On Saturday, the trio did just that.

McLain went 3-4 with a double and two walks. De La Cruz went 1-4 with his first home run of the season and two walks. Stewart continued his torrid start to the season, going 2-4 with his first home run of the season.

If the Reds continue to get performances like Saturday's from that trio, it could be an exciting year.

Pagan Blows Save

Feb 17, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagan (15) during media day in Goodyear, Arizona. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Reds re-signed their closer Emilio Pagan in the offseason for the exact situation on Saturday. However, after retiring the first two batters of the inning, Wilyer Abreu hit a 106 mph home run over the right field wall.

On a 2-1 count, Pagan left a splitter up, and Wilyer Abreu made him pay by lifting it over the fence.

Pagan got Caleb Durbin to line out to shortstop to end the inning and keep the game tied at five.

Connor Phillips Steps Up

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Connor Phillips (34) throws a pitch in the fifth inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While he won't get the praise that Dane Myers will get, Connor Phillips was the unsung hero on Saturday.

In the 10th, Phillips struck out Marcelo Mayers and Conor Wong before getting Ceddanne Rafaela to fly out to left field for a 1-2-3 inning.

After Cincinnati couldn’t push a run across in the 10th, Phillips struck out Roman Anthony and then caught a huge break when Trevor Story lined into a double play. The ball came off the bat at 106.2 mph, so the Reds will gladly take that one.

"He had swing and miss," Francona said. "He pitched very, very well. The fact that he could go out for two innings, because we are in the second game of the season, but he was so economical in the first that he was good to go."

McLain also had high praise for the reliever.

"Yeah, he's nasty," McLain said. "We all know that and he got the job done. He's a great pitcher and he's going to be huge for us. We saw that tonight."

Rhett Lowder will face Connelly Early in the rubber match on Sunday at 1:40 ET.

You can watch Dane Myers' postgame interview with Jim Day below: