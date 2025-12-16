Cincinnati Reds Should Make Bold Trade to Bolster Key Weakness

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have an obvious next move and it’s to bring back a former Red—one who played here just a few years ago.

Nick Krall has said they would need to get “creative” to sign Kyle Schwarber and that the money wasn’t exactly there. He has also said the Reds will basically need to wait for the dust to settle before they go shopping the market. This would be a ready-made solution that fits all of these stipulations.

The Reds need to trade for Nick Castellanos.

The Phillies are reportedly going to trade him or release him, meaning they are most likely going to eat most or all of his $20 million contract for 2026. They are desperate to move him after signing Adolis Garcia, so the trade price would be little to nothing.

This is a no-risk move for the Reds.

Castellanos is not his 2021 self. In fact, you could argue, he was never that guy before 2021 and hasn't been that guy since that season. He had his best year in a Reds uniform. That’s not likely to be the guy the Reds acquire.

He did hit 17 home runs in 2025, though. While the season was a struggle for him, in more ways than one, he still would provide a solid option for the Reds at little to no cost. The Reds could make him their designated hitter. Castellanos has even mentioned a willingness to move to first base (albeit he’s never played there before).

This is a move the Reds could make while leaving their meager budget relatively unscathed. If the Reds allow him to hit the open market, then they will have to sign him to some sort of contract. There’s a chance the Phillies eat his contract in order to get a prospect.

Oh, and did I mention the vibes on this move? People will be happy to see the return of Castellanos. That might "sell some tickets," which is something Reds ownership is clearly concerned about.

Krall could literally give up a very low level prospect and make the lineup better all while maintaining more funds to add another bat or to add another bullpen arm. Sure, the Reds aren’t getting the best of Castellanos, but he could be motivated to prove 2024 and 2025 were flukes, and he can do it all in the ballpark he had the best year of his career in.

This is a move the Reds should make.

