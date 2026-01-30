Is It Time for Elly De La Cruz to Switch Positions? Here's What Reds Should Do

CINCINNATI — When the Reds promoted Elly De La Cruz in June 2023, there was one player that was constantly mentioned in comparisons from inside the organization and in the media: Fernando Tatis Jr.

De La Cruz has led the league in errors in every full season that he has played in the big leagues. He makes spectacular plays. Plays that only he can make at shortstop. His speed gets him into spots that not many in the history of baseball could get to. The issue with De La Cruz is making the routine play and accurately throwing the ball across the diamond.

That's similar to Tatis Jr. Tatis led the league in errors in 2021 with 21. In 83 games in 2019, he had 18. After returning from suspension in 2022, San Diego moved him to right field permanently for the 2023 season, to which he has flourished. Since moving to the outfield, he has become an elite right fielder, winning the Platinum Glove Award twice along with two Gold Gloves. Tatis was 24 during the 2023 campaign.

De La Cruz is going into his age-24 season in 2026. Does he have a similar path to what happened with Tatis? The Padres acquired Xander Bogaerts to play shortstop that season.

The Reds currently do not have a legitimate option to replace him at short. Edwin Arroyo is likely a year away from being promoted, but is a highly touted defensive prospect. Matt McLain can play shortstop, but then you are just creating another hole on defense. Sal Stewart has spent the majority of his offseason training at first base and third, but can play second. Spencer Steer has stated that his favorite position is second base, but his production at first base led to him receiving Gold Glove votes.

The Reds moved Noelvi Marte to right field in August of last season, and he looked more confident offensively, while also showing the ability to play the position. He had multiple outfield assists and had arguably the most important defensive play of the season, robbing Bryan Reynolds of a go-ahead home run in the ninth inning of their home finale.

De La Cruz should play shortstop for the 2026 season. If he continues to throw the ball away and look lost on routine plays, then make a move and try him in the outfield. Marte has shown a willingness to play multiple outfield positions. The Reds could put De La Cruz or Marte in centerfield when the time comes.

For now, De La Cruz needs to stay at shortstop.

