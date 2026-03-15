Jose Trevino Hints Reds Have Hidden Gem With 25-Year-Old Pitching Prospect

The Cincinnati Reds were recently crushed with the news that their ace, Hunter Greene, is going to miss around half the season after an injury that resulted in arthroscopic surgery on his elbow. Greene should be back to 100 percent by July, if all goes well with his recovery. But in the meantime, the Reds' pitching depth will be tested.

The starting rotation is expected to be Andrew Abbott, Nick Lodolo, Brady Singer, Chase Burns, and Rhett Lowder. But the latter two are still young and developing. They could need work in Triple-A if they struggle early, especially considering Lowder missed all of last season with injuries.

As a result, pitchers like Brandon Williamson, Jose Franco, and Julian Aguiar could be under the microscope as the next men up in case of disaster early in the year.

Jose Franco Turning Heads in Reds Spring Camp

Mar 5, 2026; Goodyear, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Jose Franco (74) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Goodyear Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

While Williamson and Aguiar made it to the big leagues before needing Tommy John surgery and missing all of last year, Franco has never been in the Major Leagues.

But he's been very impressive in spring training.

“He has been very impressive. Really good. His maturity," Catcher Jose Trevino said when talking about Franco, per Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith. "His aggression in the zone. Having a great idea of how he’s trying to throw. He’s very mature.”

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Through 4 2/3 innings this spring, Franco has surrendered five hits, two runs, a walk, and struck out eight batters. He's been aggressive in the zone, which has kept his walks down while racking up strikeouts.

While he's not the first option, he could be one of the next men up if injuries strike the Reds again early in the season.

Jose Franco could be Crucial Depth After Hunter Greene's Injury

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) talks with special assistant to the general manager, Eric Davis, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Franco could find himself in the big leagues earlier than expected. Last season, Lodolo dealt with blister issues. While the Reds are likely hopeful that this is an issue of the past, it could still flare up.

Franco has been dominant over the last two years in the minor leagues. Last season was his best in professional baseball, as he held a 3.11 ERA across 110 innings with 118 strikeouts. He only surrendered 85 hits, though walks were a bit of an issue, as he walked around 4 1/2 hitters per nine innings.

Still, he looks more aggressive in and around the strike zone this spring, which could bode well for his future in Cincinnati.

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