Cincinnati Reds Make Tough Rhett Lowder Decision After Recent Injury

The Cincinnati Reds came into the season with one of the best pitching staffs in the league. They had five or six talented pitchers who could start games for them, depending on whether Brandon Williamson was able to transition back to the big leagues.

After a few weeks, the Reds' rotation has struggled. Williamson hasn't been good, and he landed on the injured list because of it. Andrew Abbott and Brady Singer have seen their fair share of struggles, too. Nick Lodolo recently returned from an injury, but Hunter Greene remains on the injured list. Chase Burns has been a bright spot, but Rhett Lowder has struggled, too.

Lowder's recent outing raised eyebrows, as his command was the worst it's ever been. He walked four batters while surrendering one hit and three runs in a loss to the Chicago Cubs. This raised his ERA to 5.40 on the season before leaving the game with an injury.

After some speculation on the injury, manager Terry Francona has provided an update on the Reds rookie starter.

Rhett Lowder To Be Placed On Injured List After Recent Outing

May 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

"We're going to place him on the IL," Francona said, via reporter Mike Petraglia. "It's not been done yet, but I think our thought was we're trying not to put a band-aid on something that we want this kid to be able to pitch and pitch for a long time and not get interrupted. So hopefully couple weeks down will do him a world of good."

The Reds haven't made an official move yet, but that likely has more to do with who will take his spot.

There are a few options for his spot. The Reds could use Chase Petty, who was solid in his last outing with the Reds, as their fifth starter. He seems to be the favorite if the Reds opt to go that route. They could also turn to a relief pitcher if they want to bolster the bullpen and go with an opener next time through the rotation. Jose Franco could be an option to start games as well.

It's a good sign that Lowder is going to continue to throw. This doesn't seem like a serious injury, rather something the Reds want to get ahead of before it gets worse.

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