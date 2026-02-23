Key Position Battle Still Unsettled for Reds as Spring Training Begins

The Cincinnati Reds have most of their roster figured out at this point. Their lineup is going to feature guys like Elly De La Cruz and Eugenio Suárez everyday. Tyler Stephenson and Jose Trevino are set to split the catching duties, with Stephenson expected to see more time back there as the starter.

The bullpen is almost completely figured out, and the starting rotation is beginning to take shape. Hunter Greene and Andrew Abbott return after dominant seasons. Nick Lodolo and Brady Singer round out the top four. Chase Burns was excellent last season, but Rhett Lowder was very dominant in 2024. As a result, the No. 5 starter spot in Cincinnati is wide open.

Just Baseball's Jay Staph recently discussed the Reds battle for the No. 5 starter spot as one of the top position battles in the league. Which Wake Forest ace will get the nod on the opening day roster? Burns or Lowder?

Chase Burns vs. Rhett Lowder: Who Will Be the Reds No. 5 Starter?

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) delivers a pitch in the third inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The one battle I’m arguably most excited to watch this spring is the fight for the fifth spot in the Reds’ rotation. The group of players fighting for this role is diverse, exciting, and very talented, which should make this a tight race up until Opening Day," Staph wrote. "At the very top of this battle are two Wake Forest alumni with some of the most prospect buzz we’ve seen in recent years: Rhett Lowder and Chase Burns. Despite both going through a similar journey on their way to the big leagues, their situations are very different.

"For starters, Lowder flew through the minor leagues during his first full season in 2024, earning his big league debut before the end of the year. In the 30.2 innings he pitched for the Reds, Lowder looked quite sharp, posting a 1.17 ERA with 22 strikeouts along the way."

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) delivers a pitch in the first inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As of now, it feels like it's Burns' job to lose.

While Lowder is one of the best pitching prospects in baseball, Burns is the best pitching prospect in the game and it's not particularly close.

Many analysts not only expect him to get the starting job, but there are a handful that believe he could finish the season as a top 15 pitcher in the game and the Reds' No. 2 starter.

Still, both have bright futures in Cincinnati. During the Reds first spring training game, the pair combined for four innings and allowed two hits, one run, and four walks while striking out six hitters.

With injuries typically crushing at least one pitcher in every rotation, both youngsters should get a chance this season. With Singer's contract up at the end of the year, both could be cemented in the rotation as soon as next season.

