Reds Struck Gold, Landed Potential Star With 2025 First Round Pick

The Cincinnati Reds have a lot to be excited about this spring. Young stars like Chase Burns, Rhett Lowder, and Sal Stewart have the Cincinnati faithful chomping at the bit to get the season started. Veterans like Hunter Greene and Andrew Abbott could form one of the best one-two punches in baseball. Not to mention the electric Elly De La Cruz, who's healthy and in much better shape than he was last season.

But if you dig a little deeper, there are even more players to be excited for than just the players with a chance to break into the big leagues this season.

CBS Sports' RJ Anderson recently listed Reds 2025 first round pick Steele Hall as one of the best prospects in the game, listing him as the No. 58 ranked prospect on his list of the top 100 prospects in the game.

Steele Hall Has Star Potential for the CincinnatiReds

"Hall benefited as much from helium as anyone else in the 2025 amateur class, ascending all the way up preference lists to No. 9 on draft night," Anderson wrote. "The Reds were no doubt enamored by his power-speed upside and his extreme youth (he didn't celebrate his 18th birthday until a week after being selected). In the lead up to the draft, evaluators with other teams expressed concerns about Hall's hit tool. For an example of what this profile could look like if things break right for Hall and the Reds, press 'control' and 'F' and type in 'Konnor Griffin.'"

Hall was a bold pick for the Reds last season, as he was one of the youngest members of the entire draft class, but Cincinnati sees his potential as a star.

The 18-year-old has already had his speed compared to De La Cruz, who has been one of the fastest players in the league since debuting. And the best part is these comparisons aren't an exaggeration. Hall is one of the fastest prospects in the game.

But his tools go beyond his speed and athleticism. He's an excellent hitter with a short swing and good bat to ball skills. On defense, he features a good arm and a smooth glove. It's hard to find a teenager witht he tools that Hall has.

He's still years from making his way to the big leagues, but it's never too early to familiarize yourself with the best prospects in the game. If he can put together a solid first year of pro ball, Hall could find himself ranked among the best 20 or 30 prospects in the game.

