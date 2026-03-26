Red Sox Manager Shares High Praise for Reds Pitching Before Opening Day

It's officially Opening Day in the Queen City! The Cincinnati Reds are ready to open the season with a game against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday. Following an exciting spring training, the Reds head into a three-game set against the Red Sox as manager Terry Francona looks to build off of a huge season that saw the Reds head to the postseason last year.

It'll be Andrew Abbott against Garrett Crochet on Opening Day. Crochet is one of the best pitchers in the league at this point, so the Reds are going to have their hands full if they want to bring a win to the home crowd on the first day of the season.

But Abbott isn't a slouch either. Red Sox manager Alex Cora recently shared a lot of high praise for the Reds' pitching staff ahead of Opening Day, too.

Alex Cora is Impressed With Reds Pitching Staff

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws a pitch in the first inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The pitching stands out," Cora said ahead of Opening Day, via Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith. "They’ve got a great bullpen. Francona always has good bullpen usage. The Reds' arms are great and can get a lot of strikeouts. You have to put the ball in play and put pressure on them."

Cora will see Abbott in game one, Brady Singer in game two, and Rhett Lowder in game three after injuries to Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo during the spring for the Reds.

Cora is impressed with the bullpen, too, which features arms like Tony Santillan, Emilio Pagan, and Connor Phillips. They made some additions to bring in players like Pierce Johnson and Brock Burke this offseason, too. If Pagan and Santillan are taking the ball against the Red Sox, that means the Reds are likely leading.

Reds Have Pitching Talent Despite Multiple Injuries

Mar 20, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brandon Williamson (55) throws against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Reds have already seen injuries impact their pitching staff this season. Over the course of a 162- game season, it's expected that some pitchers will miss time with injuries. But the Reds were hit with the news earlier than they would have liked.

But the Reds have the pitching depth to survive and stay afloat while these two pitchers are injured.

Chase Burns is looking to take another step forward this year. He's looked dominant during the spring when he's in and around the strike zone. Brandon Williamson is looking to bounce back in a huge way after missing last season with injuries. Both of them, alongside Lowder, should anchor the Reds' rotation going forward.

Aside from the big league bullpen, the Reds have Zach Maxwell, Luis Mey, Kyle Nicolas, and Hagen Danner waiting in the minor leagues.