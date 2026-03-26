Red Sox Manager Shares High Praise for Reds Pitching Before Opening Day
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It's officially Opening Day in the Queen City! The Cincinnati Reds are ready to open the season with a game against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday. Following an exciting spring training, the Reds head into a three-game set against the Red Sox as manager Terry Francona looks to build off of a huge season that saw the Reds head to the postseason last year.
It'll be Andrew Abbott against Garrett Crochet on Opening Day. Crochet is one of the best pitchers in the league at this point, so the Reds are going to have their hands full if they want to bring a win to the home crowd on the first day of the season.
But Abbott isn't a slouch either. Red Sox manager Alex Cora recently shared a lot of high praise for the Reds' pitching staff ahead of Opening Day, too.
Alex Cora is Impressed With Reds Pitching Staff
"The pitching stands out," Cora said ahead of Opening Day, via Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith. "They’ve got a great bullpen. Francona always has good bullpen usage. The Reds' arms are great and can get a lot of strikeouts. You have to put the ball in play and put pressure on them."
Cora will see Abbott in game one, Brady Singer in game two, and Rhett Lowder in game three after injuries to Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo during the spring for the Reds.
Cora is impressed with the bullpen, too, which features arms like Tony Santillan, Emilio Pagan, and Connor Phillips. They made some additions to bring in players like Pierce Johnson and Brock Burke this offseason, too. If Pagan and Santillan are taking the ball against the Red Sox, that means the Reds are likely leading.
Reds Have Pitching Talent Despite Multiple Injuries
The Reds have already seen injuries impact their pitching staff this season. Over the course of a 162- game season, it's expected that some pitchers will miss time with injuries. But the Reds were hit with the news earlier than they would have liked.
But the Reds have the pitching depth to survive and stay afloat while these two pitchers are injured.
Chase Burns is looking to take another step forward this year. He's looked dominant during the spring when he's in and around the strike zone. Brandon Williamson is looking to bounce back in a huge way after missing last season with injuries. Both of them, alongside Lowder, should anchor the Reds' rotation going forward.
Aside from the big league bullpen, the Reds have Zach Maxwell, Luis Mey, Kyle Nicolas, and Hagen Danner waiting in the minor leagues.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others.Follow zpretzel