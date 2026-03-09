CINCINNATI – 2023 first-round pick Rhett Lowder was roughed up in his start on Monday versus the Athletics, but finished the game throwing well.

With Spring Training ramping up, teams are starting to stretch out their starting pitchers a bit more as the season nears. Lowder got the start for the Reds versus the Athletics, and it did not go as he had hoped. He pitched 3 2/3 giving up three runs on seven hits. On a positive note from the outing, he did not walk anyone and had four strikeouts.

Lowder is fighting for a spot in the rotation, along with Brandon Williamson and Chase Burns. The 86th-ranked prospect has been catching eyes in camp. In his first two starts, he had a 1.80 ERA with a batting average against him of .118, with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly

"Rhett was the best sixth starter in baseball." Charlie Goldsmith said on Power Stacks. "He's probably a number-three right now when he's healthy and he just frankly looks really really good."

"It definitely feels good getting into a good routine and getting back out there and competing." Lowder said. "I feel like each week I've gotten better. I definitely feel like I’m in a good spot, but at the same time it's still early and I’m still trying to build. So try not to let up and stay on my routine. And you know this game can change so fast and you want to stay on the good trend as long as you can. And I’m going to do everything I can to keep going."

While this game didn't look as good as it could have, he was hit early on and recovered nicely to finish his outing. That was noted on the Reds radio broadcast.

"This will be a game where you look back at the line score and you think, ‘Oh, Lowder had a tough day,’" Jeff Brantley said during the radio broadcast. "When in actuality, after the fifth batter of the ballgame, he threw the ball exceptionally well."

Overall, this outing does not make or break Lowder's chance of making the rotation. With Hunter Greene possibly starting the year on the IL, the 24-year-old has an excellent chance to make the rotation.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast