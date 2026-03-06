Reds Trim Spring Training Roster Again as Opening Day Decisions Near

The Cincinnati Reds announced a plethora of moves on Friday, trimming the number of players remaining in major league camp to 45.

Reassigned Darren McCaughan to minor league camp

Reassigned Edwin Arroyo to minor league camp and optioned to Triple-A Louisville

Reassigned Julian Aguiar to minor league camp and optioned to Triple-A Louisville

Reassigned Jose Franco to minor league camp and optioned to Triple-A Louisville

Reassigned Hector Rodriguez to minor league camp and optioned to Triple-A Louisville

Reassigned Leo Balcazar to minor league camp and optioned to Double-A Chattanooga

There are no big surprises in this round of roster cuts.

There are three big battles in camp right now. The first is for the final two rotation spots assuming Hunter Greene misses the start of the season. Rhett Lowder, Chase Burns, and Brandon Williamson are all competing for those roles. There is also a battle for the final bullpen spots with Connor Phillips, Graham Ashcraft, Sam Moll, Luis Mey, and Zach Maxwell all trying to earn a place on the roster. The final competition to watch is for the last bench spot, where JJ Bleday, Nathaniel Lowe, Will Benson, and Dane Myers are looking to make their case before Opening Day.

