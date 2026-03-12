Reds Struck Gold, Offseason Addition Already Turning Heads This Spring

The Cincinnati Reds aren't notorious for making huge moves during the offseason. They typically stay under-the-radar, which has resulted in the fans growing restless.

But this offseason, the Reds took a big swing by signing Eugenio Suárez back from the Seattle Mariners. This deal seemingly lit Cincinnati on fire as the fanbase was buzzing for weeks after the deal.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly

Suárez was a fan favorite when he was with the Reds from 2015 until 2021. He accumulated 12.8 WAR while slugging 189 home runs in his time in Cincinnati. Having him back with the team is a huge step in the right direction for a team that broke into the postseason last year.

But this move overshadowed another move the Reds made that deserves a bit more credit.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently suggested the Reds' decision to sign JJ Bleday was one of their best moves of the entire offseason, ranking it behind the addition of Suárez and the re-signing of Emilio Pagan.

JJ Bleday is having a huge spring for the Reds

Cincinnati Reds left fielder JJ Bleday (22) hits a double RBI in the second inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The first major move of the offseason for the Reds might have been the most important, as closer Emilio Pagan (2/$20M) was re-signed on the heels of a career-high 32-save season. Without him, the bullpen would be a major question mark," Reuter wrote. "While he struggled last year and was non-tendered in November, JJ Bleday is just a year removed from a 20-homer, 2.2-WAR season with the Athletics. The 28-year-old has a chance to provide significant value after signing a one-year, $1.4 million deal, and he is arbitration-eligible through 2028 if he rebounds."

The Reds signed Bleday for just over $1 million on a one year. Pair that with the fact that he hit .212 with a negative WAR last year and there's good reason that most Reds fans overlooked this deal at first.

But Bleday didn't take long to introduce himself to Reds fans.

He found a lot of success in live batting practice against the loaded Reds pitching staff, but nobody puts too much stock into that. Through 10 games and 28 at-bats in spring training, Bleday has eight hits, six runs, a double, two home runs, and six RBI with an OPS near .900.

But even spring training stats aren't enough to excite fans sometimes.

Bleday's raw power has looked much improved this spring than in years past. He's hitting balls harder and more consistently than he did at any point last year. He's put up multiple 110-plus mile per hour exit velocities.

And to throw all the stats aside, Bleday has looked better than he did last year, based purely off the eye test. He seems comfortable and confident each time up. The Reds should be very happy with this addition already.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds! Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI. Like Our Cincinnati Reds OnSI Facebook Page. Follow Cincinnati Reds On SI on Instagram.