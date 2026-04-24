Cincinnati Reds Infielder Scratched From Lineup With Back Pain

The Cincinnati Reds don't have a great offense this season, but they have a few quality pieces that never seem to come out of the lineup. Elly De La Cruz has been at shortstop every game. Sal Stewart finds his way in the lineup, typically as the first baseman. And Eugenio Suárez slots in as the designated hitter, with these three hitting in the No. 3, No. 4, and No. 5 slots, respectively.

But on Friday night, the Reds scratched Suárez from the lineup after initially starting him as the DH. Suárez was taken out of the lineup with mid-back pain and replaced by veteran designated hitter Nathaniel Lowe.

It's a shocking start against a left-handed pitcher for Lowe. But the Reds don't have too many bats that mash left-handed pitching, so going with Lowe makes the most sense considering Suárez is out.

While there aren't many details about the extent of Suárez's back pain, the Reds can't afford to lose him.

Reds Can't Afford to Lose Eugenio Suárez

Apr 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) brakes his bat against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

As mentioned before, Suárez is one of the three consistent bats in the Reds lineup. De La Cruz and Stewart are the clear best players on the team at this point, but Suárez's ability to leave the yard at any point, paired with his ability to perform in the clutch, has made him quite a big piece of their lineup.

Suárez hasn't been his typical self this year, slashing .231/.300/.363. His batting average and on-base percentage are right around where they are expected to be, but he's only hit three home runs on the season, which isn't like him. Still, he hasn't found his footing this year. The veteran is a very streaky bat, which heats up and sometimes hits five or six home runs in the span of a few games. The Reds saw that with him when he was on their team a few years ago. They're patiently waiting for his return to that level.

There are only three everyday players in Cincinnati with a WAR above 0.0. Suárez is right on the cusp, sitting at -0.1.

Considering their offense ranks at the bottom of the league, the Reds desperately need this to be a one-game thing. They don't have the offensive firepower to keep the team afloat if this mid-back pain turns into a stint on the injured list.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds! Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI. Like Our Cincinnati Reds On SI Facebook Page. Follow Cincinnati Reds On SI on Instagram.