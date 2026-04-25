Reds Add Red-Hot Outfielder to Roster After Losing Eugenio Suárez to Injury

Friday night's Cincinnati Reds game didn't get off to a hot start. Before the game even started, the Reds scratched Eugenio Suárez from the lineup with mid-back pain. Nathaniel Lowe slotted into the starting lineup as the designated hitter against the lefty for the Detroit Tigers.

After battling back and forth for most of the game, the Reds won on a walk-off home run from Lowe. It was Lowe's second home run of the game, marking his first and second home runs as a Red. But the excitement couldn't last too long. Shortly after the game, Reds manager Terry Francona announced that Eugenio Suárez was headed to the injured list.

To replace him, the Reds have promoted Triple-A outfielder JJ Bleday to the big leagues.

Reds Promote JJ Bleday to Big Leagues

Cincinnati Reds left fielder JJ Bleday (22) hits a double RBI in the second inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bleday was seemingly one of the favorites to make the roster out of spring training, but the Reds opted to go with Lowe and Will Benson over Bleday. With Suárez's injury, the Reds are able to bring Bleday to the big leagues for the first time. And this promotion is seemingly overdue.

Bleday has been incredible at the Triple-A level, ranking near the top of the league in wOBA, xwOBA, max exit velocity, average exit velocity, launch angle sweet spot percentage, chase rate, walk rate, and pull air rate.

As a result, he's slashing .341/.462/.659 with six home runs, seven doubles, and a triple for the Louisville Bats. This kind of production doesn't happen by accident. And all the advanced and expected stats indicate it's not luck that's driving it. Bleday is hitting the ball hard, and he's hitting it in the air. To make matters better, he's pulling it. The combination of these three things forms the recipe for success at the plate.

Reds Can't Afford to Lose Eugenio Suárez for Long

Mar 30, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Eugenio Suarez (28) scores on a RBI triple hit by Cincinnati Reds outfielder Will Benson (not pictured) in the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

But the Reds can't afford to be without Suárez for long.

Suárez is off to a slow start for the Reds this season, but his bat in the lineup isn't like any other bat. While he's slashing .231/.300/.363, he has the ability to leave the ballpark at any point in the game against any pitcher. He's clutch and provides protection through the middle of the Reds lineup.

Fortunately for the Reds, it's a low-grade oblique injury. The Reds are hoping he will begin working back from this injury in a few days.

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