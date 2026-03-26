Reds Waste Andrew Abbott’s Gem, Sal Stewart’s Big Day in Opening Day Loss

CINCINNATI -- In a game where there were only a combined three extra-base hits, the Red Sox utilized small-ball and timely hitting to scratch across three runs against the Reds' bullpen over the final three innings. It was more than enough against a sleepy Reds offense in a 3-0 shutout loss on Opening Day. It's the first time the Reds have been shut out on Opening Day since 2018, when they were blanked by Max Scherzer and the Washington Nationals.

The Reds had plenty of scoring opportunities, including loading the bases with one out in the bottom of the sixth. But the big hit never came for the Reds, who were held to just four hits and three walks against Red Sox left-hander, and last year's American League Cy Young runner-up, Garrett Crochet, and a shutdown Red Sox bullpen.

The Red Sox scored three runs against the Reds' relievers Pierce Johnson and Connor Phillips, with Johnson taking the loss.

Boston banged out 12 hits in the win, eventually capitalizing once they got to the Reds' bullpen.

Let's look at the key takeaways from the Reds' 3-0 loss to the Red Sox on Opening Day.

Takeaways From The Reds' 3-0 Loss To The Red Sox On Opening Day

Andrew Abbott Battles For Shutout On Opening Day

Despite yielding seven hits, Abbott still managed to keep the Red Sox off the scoreboard through six innings. It's the second shutout by a Reds starting pitcher on Opening Day in the last three years, joining Frankie Montas in 2024.

The Reds' All-Star left-hander incurred traffic on the bases in the first two innings, but he still managed to keep the Red Sox off the scoreboard. Double-play ground balls in both of the first two innings were turned by Ke'Bryan Hayes at third in the first and Elly De La Cruz at shortstop in the second, showcasing the Reds' infield defense.

Abbott settled in the next inning, working around a leadoff single to retire the next three batters and then retiring the side in order in the top of the fourth.

Then in the fifth, the Red Sox put runners on first and second on infield singles. The second of those came on a 110.2 miles per hour ground ball that nailed Sal Stewart square in the left wrist at first base. Stewart went down in obvious pain, but stayed in the game after being looked at by the Reds' training staff. Abbott responded by striking out the next two batters, one looking and one swinging.

In the sixth, Abbott pitched his second 1-2-3 inning while collecting his fourth strikeout. He was aided by a lunging diving catch by De La Cruz on a pop-up that was originally hit above second but then hooked towards short at the last second by gusty winds.

The sixth inning was Abbott's last on Opening Day. He threw 83 pitches with 59 for strikes, walking one and striking out four.

Reds Offense Starts Slow...Yet Again

Through four innings, the Reds only managed a double by Sal Stewart and a walk by Spencer Steer against Red Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet. The runner-up for the American League Cy Young Award last year, Crochet threw just 45 pitches with 34 strikes in those first four innings.

After incurring runners on first and second with one out in the second inning, Crochet proceeded to retire the next nine batters, with five coming via a strikeout. Tyler Stephenson broke the streak by reaching on an error by Red Sox third baseman Caleb Durbin. Crochet kept the damage to just that in the fifth, retiring Noelvi Marte and Ke'Bryan Hayes for the final two outs to make it scoreless through five innings.

Despite loading the bases with one out in the sixth, including singles by De La Cruz and Stewart, the Reds still couldn't dent the scoreboard. Eugenio Suárez and Spencer Steer both struck out, including Steer on a full count, to send the game to the seventh inning scoreless. Crochet would leave after six innings, allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out eight in a shutout effort that saw him throw 80 pitches with 52 for strikes.

A Stweart double in the bottom of the eighth, his second double of the game, brought up Suárez with the opportunity to tie the game or give the Reds the lead. But the man who had the game-winning hit for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic Championship struck out to leave Stewart stranded on second base.

That was the last real chance the Reds had to tie the game or take the lead. Once Boston scored two insurance runs in the top of the ninth, it was essentially a formality for the Reds at that point against Red Sox closer, and former Reds' All-Star and fan favorite, Ároldis Chapman.

A Bright Spot For Reds Rookie

Amid the Reds' struggles offensively, Stewart was a noticeable bright spot. Stewart had three hits on Opening Day, including two doubles. Coming into this season with high expectations, Stewart showed immense promise on Opening Day, batting in the clean-up spot and not looking even remotely overwhelmed at the plate.

Scoring Summary

Top 7th

BOS: Ceddanne Rafaela RBI single (1-0 Red Sox)

Top 9th

BOS: Trevor Story RBI single (2-0 Red Sox)

BOS: Jarren Duran RBI single (3-0 Red Sox)

On Deck

Game 2 of the series is Saturday afternoon with another 4:10 ET first pitch. Right-hander Brady Singer will toe the mound for the Reds. He'll be opposed by Red Sox right-hander, and former Red, Sonny Gray.

Singer went 14-12 with a 4.03 ERA in his first season with the Reds in 2025, coming over in a trade from the Kansas City Royals. He struck out 163 batters and walked 60. On the other side, Gray went 14-8 with a 4.28 ERA for the St. Louis Cardinals last year, striking out 201 batters and walking just 38. In three seasons with the Reds, Gray went 23-20 with a 3.49 ERA. This is his first season in Boston and his sixth team overall, entering the 14th season of his career.

Saturday is Kids Opening Day, which will feature a pregame red carpet parade with Reds players and mascots and more fun activities for kids.

Around the National League Central

New York Mets 11 -- Pittsburgh Pirates 7

The Pirates' defense let down ace Paul Skenes and led to the Mets scoring five runs in the bottom of the first inning. That set the tone for the game as the Mets held off the Pirates in Queens.

Milwaukee Brewers 14 -- Chicago White Sox 2

Brewers' right-hander, and budding star, Jacob Misiorowski struck out a club-record 11 White Sox hitters as the Brewers piled it on the scoreboard in a rout of the White Sox in Milwaukee.

Washington Nationals 10 -- Chicago Cubs 4

A six-run top of the fourth was the difference in the Nationals win in Chicago, the first for new Washington manager Blake Butera.