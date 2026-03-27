Biggest Winners, Losers From Reds’ Opening Day Stinker Against Red Sox

The Cincinnati Reds opened their season with a home game against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday. Opening Day is a spectacle in Cincinnati, as the entire city seems to come to Great American Ballpark and the surrounding areas to support the Reds.

The team fell flat. The Reds lost the game 3-0 to open the season, dropping to 0-1 on the year. Here are our winners and losers from the Reds' Opening Day loss to the Red Sox:

Biggest Winner: Andrew Abbott

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB Opening Day game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, March 26, 2026. The game was tied at 0 after four innings. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There were questions surrounding Andrew Abbott coming into Opening Day. Abbott had a horrendous spring that saw him struggle practically every time out. He put those questions to bed by dominating the Red Sox lineup for six shutout innings to open his season. Abbott had his fastball command looking as good as anybody could have expected. His changeup looked good, too. For those who were worried about Abbott, he should have put those worries to bed on Thursday.

Biggest Winner: Sal Stewart

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) celebrates after compiling a double play in the first inning of the MLB Opening Day game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, March 26, 2026. The game was tied at 0 after four innings. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reds rookie Sal Stewart was one of the best players on the field at all times during the first game of his official rookie year. Stewart recorded three hits with two doubles in four at-bats. Two of his three hits came against Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet, too. Stewart's first double was roped into the left center field gap.

The rookie also flashed his toughness after being drilled in the wrist with a line drive while playing first base. Despite being in obvious pain, Stewart stayed in the game.

He's trending in the right direction already. If he continues to play at a high level, he'll become a legitimate National League Rookie of the Year candidate.

Biggest Loser: The Offense

Mar 20, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) leads off against the Chicago Cubs in the third inning at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly

Stewart was seemingly the only player on offense who showed up on Thursday. He finished 3-for-4 at the plate while the rest of the lineup combined to go 1-for-28 with 12 strikeouts. Elly De La Cruz recorded a hit en route to a 1-for-4 outing. Spencer Steer and Eugenio Suárez combined to go 0-for-7 with five strikeouts.

Obviously, it's way too early to be worried about the offense. There's no reason to overreact. The Reds faced a few very good pitchers including Crochet and Aroldis Chapman. It's only one game, but it wasn't a great start for a team that was hoping to take a big step forward at the plate this season.