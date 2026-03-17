Reds Young Star Turning Heads, Primed for Huge Bounce Back Year

The Cincinnati Reds are one of the more exciting young teams in the league this spring. They have all the talent that this city has seen over the last decade or so. Players like Chase Burns, Hunter Greene, Elly De La Cruz, and Sal Stewart are the most discussed Reds players.

But it's second baseman Matt McLain who has stolen the headline this spring. He leads the league in a slew of offensive categories, as he's slashing .553/.605/.1.105 with a 1.710 OPS, six home runs, a triple, a double, and 13 RBI in 38 spring training at-bats.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently highlighted McLain as the Reds player who's turning heads this spring, which isn't a bold statement to make considering how ridiculously productive McLain has been all spring.

Matt McLain is Having a Historic Spring Training Breakout

Mar 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"McLain had a successful rookie season in 2023, slashing an impressive .290/.357/.507. He then missed the entire 2024 season following surgery to repair a left shoulder labrum tear and cartilage damage," Bowden wrote. "He returned last year but was not able to get back to that 2023 form, instead slashing a disappointing .220/.300/.343. Now, another year removed from shoulder surgery, McLain appears to be 100 percent and is looking like the player he was in 2023, hitting for significant power."

McLain was dominant in 2023, posting a 127 OPS+, 3.6 WAR, and 44 extra-base hits in 89 games that year. He missed the entire 2024 season with a shoulder injury and returned to the Reds in 2025 in disappointing fashion.

McLain was worth exactly 0.0 WAR while slashing .220/.300/.343 on the year. His production was down across the board. But he looks much better, stronger, and healthier this spring, which is a very good sign for Reds fans.

Labrum Surgeries Take Time to Recover

Mar 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When evaluating a player like McLain, it's important to note the injury that sidelined him for the entire 2024 season. Not all injuries are the same. Not all missed time is the same. Not every recovery is the same.

McLain had surgery on his labrum in his left shoulder. Considering this is the front side of his swing, it's a very crucial body part to have injured.

While McLain returned to health for the 2025 season, he may not have returned to full strength. In fact, with some labrum surgeries, it can take well over a year to reach the same strength that a player had before the operation. It's not black and white. There's a gray area in the middle. While McLain may have felt 100 percent last season, there's a chance he didn't get his strength back until closer to spring training this year.

With that in mind, it's easier to see the 2024 season as a fluke down year instead of the 2023 season as a fluke dominant season for the young second baseman.

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