MLB Insider Believes Reds Could Be Way Better Than Expected

The Cincinnati Reds have a lot to be excited about this season. They made a slew of offseason additions to bolster their roster after making it to the postseason, but were crushed by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the wild-card round.

With Elly De La Cruz, Andrew Abbott, and a lot of talent around them, there's good reason to be very excited for this Reds team. ESPN's MLB insider Jeff Passan recently suggested the Reds could be better than anybody thinks this season.

Jeff Passan has high hopes for the Reds

Mar 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"It wouldn't surprise me if ... the Reds, spurred by Greene's return, not only make the postseason but win a series. Imagine facing Greene, Burns and Andrew Abbott in a short series. Not fun," Passan wrote. "And with Stewart in the middle of the lineup, Elly De La Cruz potentially taking a leap, Matt McLain looking like he's fully back and Eugenio Suárez peppering Great American Ball Park with home runs again, the Reds have the talent to be one of the better teams in the NL."

Hunter Greene's elbow injury is a bit of a concern for the Reds, but they have the pitching depth to survive while he's out for half the year. Hopefully for Cincinnati, Greene is able to return in July and dominate down the stretch.

Why Jeff Passan could be exactly right

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) delivers a pitch in the first inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A lot of analysts are under the belief that the Reds will regress this season, but that shouldn't be the case. Passan could be exactly right. Let's dive into it.

First of all, Matt McLain had the worst year imaginable last season, posting a 0.0 WAR with a 74 OPS+. This was in his first year back after major shoulder surgery. So far in spring training, McLain has hit the cover off the ball. If he can get back to a 100 OPS+ player while playing good defense, the Reds will improve based on that alone.

De La Cruz also played a bulk of the year injured. He posted an .854 OPS with 25 stolen bases and 18 home runs in the first half of the season, when he was mostly healthy. After suffering a lower-body injury, De La Cruz slashed .236/.303/.363 with four home runs and 12 stolen bases. He looks much healthier now than he did at any point last season.

The Reds have replaced Gavin Lux with Sal Stewart, who looks like one of the favorites to win the NL Rookie of the Year award. They replaced Austin Hays with Eugenio Suárez, who's a threat to club 40 or 50 home runs at Great American Ballpark. In the outfield, they added Dane Myers and JJ Bleday, who should work as the perfect platoon option.

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In the bullpen, they replaced players like Scott Barlow, Brent Suter, and Ian Gibaut with Brock Burke, Pierce Johnson, and Caleb Ferguson, though Ferguson is injured right now.

Pair that with the natural progression of players like Chase Burns, Noelvi Marte, and Connor Phillips, and the Reds look like a much better team. This doesn't even mention Rhett Lowder, who missed all of last year with injuries, but has looked like an ace this spring.

Watch out for the Reds.

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