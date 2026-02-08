Three Key Storylines to Watch During Reds Spring Training

Spring Training is almost here. Here are three key storylines to watch during Reds' camp.

Who Will Win the Fifth Starter Spot?

The first four spots are pretty much locked up, barring an injury. It will be Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Andrew Abbott, and Brady Singer. The question is, who will win the last spot? Brandon Williamson, Chase Burns, and Rhett Lowder all seem to have a good chance.

While Burns is probably the favorite heading into camp, people shouldn't forget how good Lowder and Williamson have been in their limited time in the big leagues. Both Lowder and Williamson missed all of last season due to injuries.

Will JJ Bleday and Will Benson Both Make the Roster?

JJ Bleday and Will Benson are similar players. It'll be interesting to see if both players make the Opening Day roster. Noelvi Marte is likely to be the everyday right fielder. TJ Friedl and Dane Myers will most likely platoon in center. That leaves Benson, Bleday, and Steer to battle for opportunities in left field. Both players have had their ups and downs in the big leagues.

It'll be an interesting and fun battle to watch in the spring. Both players can provide pop in the lineup. Benson has 26 home runs over the last two seasons, while Bleday has hit 34 over that time period.

Could Tyler Callihan Make the Opening Day Roster?

Tyler Callihan's 2025 season ended after just five big league games when he crashed into the left field wall and fractured his wrist in Atlanta. Callihan is a versatile player who can play both the infield and outfield. As things stand, Sal Stewart and Spencer Steer would serve as backups to Matt McLain at second base, though neither has logged much time at the position recently. This is why I think Callihan could surprise some Reds fans and earn himself a bench role out of camp.

Before being called up last season, Callihan impressed with Triple-A Louisville, slashing .303/.410/.529 with 10 extra-base hits in 24 games. Callihan should be fully healthy entering camp, and he's a player who isn't on the radar of most Reds fans.

Key Spring Training Dates

The Reds open Spring Training with a matchup against the Cleveland Guardians on February 21.

The Reds will play the Giants in Scottsdale on March 19 as part of MLB’s 2026 Spring Breakout games.

Before Opening Day on March 26, the Reds will travel to Milwaukee to play two exhibition games against the Brewers on Tuesday, March 23, and Wednesday, March 24.

The full Spring Training schedule is below:

Mark those calendars 🌵



The Reds' 2026 spring training schedule is here! pic.twitter.com/5fdK9RWDAC — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) November 5, 2025

