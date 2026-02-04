Reds Share Roster Update With Spring Training Looming

With the addition of Eugenio Suarez over the weekend, the Reds' roster is pretty much set.

Appearing on the Reds Hot Stove on Tuesday night, Nick Krall all but confirmed that.

"This is where we are barring an unforeseen circumstance," Krall said.

Let's take a look at Cincinnati's current depth chart. Obviously, this will need to be reduced to 25 players by Opening Day. The following depth chart comes from the official Reds' website. I highly doubt Eugenio Suarez will play a single inning of shortstop.

Rotation

Hunter Greene

Andrew Abbott

Nick Lodolo

Brady Singer

Rhett Lowder

Chase Burns

Brandon Williamson

Julian Aguiar

Chase Petty

Bullpen

Emilio Pagan

Pierce Johnson

Tony Santillan

Graham Ashcraft

Caleb Ferguson

Brock Burke

Sam Moll

Connor Phillips

Zach Maxwell

Luis Mey

Catcher

Tyler Stephenson

Jose Trevino

First Base

Spencer Steer

Sal Stewart

Christian Encarnacion-Strand

Eugenio Suarez

Second Base

Matt McLain

Sal Stewart

Third Base

Ke'Bryan Hayes

Eugenio Suarez

Sal Stewart

Christian Encarnacion-Strand

Shortstop

Elly De La Cruz

Eugenio Suarez

Matt McLain

Left Field

JJ Bleday

Spencer Steer

Dane Myers

Will Benson

Rece Hinds

Center Field

TJ Friedl

Dane Myers

Blake Dunn

Noelvi Marte

Right Field

Noelvi Marte

JJ Bleday

Dane Myers

Will Benson

Rece Hinds

Designated Hitter

Eugenio Suarez

Sal Stewart

Spencer Steer

During the offseason, the Reds re-signed Emilio Pagan, traded Gavin Lux for Brock Burke, traded for Dane Myers, and signed JJ Bleday, Eugenio Suarez, Caleb Ferguson, and Pierce Johnson.

Pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in just about a week! Baseball season is almost here.

