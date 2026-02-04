Reds Share Roster Update With Spring Training Looming

Inside The Reds

Nick Krall appeared on the Reds Hot Stove on Tuesday night.
Oct 1, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) guestures in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
With the addition of Eugenio Suarez over the weekend, the Reds' roster is pretty much set.

Appearing on the Reds Hot Stove on Tuesday night, Nick Krall all but confirmed that.

"This is where we are barring an unforeseen circumstance," Krall said.

Let's take a look at Cincinnati's current depth chart. Obviously, this will need to be reduced to 25 players by Opening Day. The following depth chart comes from the official Reds' website. I highly doubt Eugenio Suarez will play a single inning of shortstop.

Rotation

  • Hunter Greene
  • Andrew Abbott
  • Nick Lodolo
  • Brady Singer
  • Rhett Lowder
  • Chase Burns
  • Brandon Williamson
  • Julian Aguiar
  • Chase Petty

Bullpen

  • Emilio Pagan
  • Pierce Johnson
  • Tony Santillan
  • Graham Ashcraft
  • Caleb Ferguson
  • Brock Burke
  • Sam Moll
  • Connor Phillips
  • Zach Maxwell
  • Luis Mey

Catcher

  • Tyler Stephenson
  • Jose Trevino

First Base

  • Spencer Steer
  • Sal Stewart
  • Christian Encarnacion-Strand
  • Eugenio Suarez

Second Base

  • Matt McLain
  • Sal Stewart

Third Base

  • Ke'Bryan Hayes
  • Eugenio Suarez
  • Sal Stewart
  • Christian Encarnacion-Strand

Shortstop

  • Elly De La Cruz
  • Eugenio Suarez
  • Matt McLain

Left Field

  • JJ Bleday
  • Spencer Steer
  • Dane Myers
  • Will Benson
  • Rece Hinds

Center Field

  • TJ Friedl
  • Dane Myers
  • Blake Dunn
  • Noelvi Marte

Right Field

  • Noelvi Marte
  • JJ Bleday
  • Dane Myers
  • Will Benson
  • Rece Hinds

Designated Hitter

  • Eugenio Suarez
  • Sal Stewart
  • Spencer Steer

During the offseason, the Reds re-signed Emilio Pagan, traded Gavin Lux for Brock Burke, traded for Dane Myers, and signed JJ Bleday, Eugenio Suarez, Caleb Ferguson, and Pierce Johnson.

Pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in just about a week! Baseball season is almost here.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

