Way Too Early Cincinnati Reds Opening Day Lineup Prediction

The Cincinnati Reds have finally put together an offseason that feels complete. While the roster isn’t perfect, it feels more well-rounded than in year’s past which makes predicting the Opening Day version quite enjoyable.

With the one big move finally happening, this Reds lineup will feel make a bit more sense. Eugenio Suarez should be in the middle of the lineup from game one through the entirety of what should be a fun playoff run.

Here’s my prediction foe the Reds starting lineups. I will separate them based on whether a left-handed pitcher or right-handed pitcher is starting for the opponent as I believe they will look a bit different.

Against Righties

Sep 28, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl (29) watches after hitting a solo home run in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

TJ Friedl CF

Noelvi Marte FR

Elly De La Cruz SS

Eugenio Suarez DH

Spencer Steer LF

Tyler Stephenson C

Sal Stewart 1B

Ke’Bryan Hayes 3B

Matt McLain 2B

Against Lefties

Sep 26, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer (7) hits an RBI single during the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Dane Myers CF

Spencer Steer LF

Elly De La Cruz SS

Eugenio Suarez DH

Tyler Stephenson C

Noelvi Marte RF

Sal Stewart 1B

Ke’Bryan Hayes 3B

Matt McLain 2B

The first thing you probably notice is that Friedl is no longer an everyday player. That’s why Myers was traded for. He can MASH lefties and fields all outfield positions well. He will also be a late-game weapon for Terry Francona in games where a right-handed pitcher starts. Plus, Friedl was more susceptible to left-handed pitchers in 2025 than he had been in year’s past.

The next you may wonder is why switch up the number two hitter? I am not super sold as to who the best option for this spot in the lineup is, right now. The Reds were one of the worst teams in getting production from the second hitter in the lineup last year. As much as lineup protection for De La Cruz was focused on who will hit after him, whoever hit before him also struggled. This spot is likely to be figured out through the season with Marte and Steer headlining the competition.

Stewart is also lower in the order than some may think, but I believe it is prudent to let him acclimate to the game before heaping pressure on him and moving him up in the order. He could very well take the reigns of that number two spot eventually, but that isn't something that should be on the table for Opening Day.

Lastly, there is a lot of chatter coming out of Goodyear already that Steer will spend the majority of his season being this team’s everyday left fielder. That’s why I do not have either JJ Bleday or Will Benson in the lineup against righties.

PSA

Oct 1, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) guestures in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

We probably won't see these lineups in spring training games. There are a lot of players that will rotate in and out and we will see certain players hit higher up in the lineup to get more reps during Cactus League ball.

The Reds averaged 4.42 runs per game last year. We will see that number increase in 2026, even though there was only one true every day addition to the lineup this offseason.