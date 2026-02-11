Terry Francona Reveals Four Candidates to Hit Second for the Reds
In this story:
Although Spring Training is just getting underway, Reds manager Terry Francona already has three of the top four spots in the order locked down. TJ Friedl will leadoff. Elly De La Cruz will hit third. Eugenio Suarez will follow De La Cruz and hit fourth.
The big question mark entering camp is who will hit second. The two-hole was a big weak spot in the order last season and the Reds are trying to avoid that happening again in 2026.
Francona spoke to Jim Day on Tuesday on the Reds Hot Stove about that very topic.
"Our two-hole hitter, I think we have a few guys," Francona said. "In my opinion, I got a little stubborn last year because I have so much confidence in McLain. It was hard for him at time and I probably should have moved him sooner. But if he can do it, all of a sudden, things get a little different."
"But in my opinion, Steer can do it. I think Sal Stewart can do it. And Marte is probably the perfect guy. He just, up to this point, he hasn't handled lefties real well. That doesn't mean he's not going to (in the future), but we have to pay attention to it."
Who Would I Hit Second?
The two-hole hitters slashed just .210/.291/.316 with 35 extra-base hits in 2025.
Stewart would be my pick. Some might argue that you're putting two much pressure on the kid by hitting him second, but I think he's built for it and truly believe he will be one of the better pure hitters on the team.
Just thinking of a top four of Friedl, Stewart, De La Cruz, and Suarez gets me excited.
Regardless of who it is, if the Reds want to take a step forward offensively, they need someone to step up in that role in 2026.
You can listen to the full episode of the Reds Hot Stove here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds
Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season
Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest
Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List
Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster
Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic
Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career
Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer
Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners
One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder
How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans
Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade
Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected
Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season
What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next
Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class
Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4