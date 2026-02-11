Terry Francona Reveals Four Candidates to Hit Second for the Reds

Although Spring Training is just getting underway, Reds manager Terry Francona already has three of the top four spots in the order locked down. TJ Friedl will leadoff. Elly De La Cruz will hit third. Eugenio Suarez will follow De La Cruz and hit fourth.

The big question mark entering camp is who will hit second. The two-hole was a big weak spot in the order last season and the Reds are trying to avoid that happening again in 2026.

Francona spoke to Jim Day on Tuesday on the Reds Hot Stove about that very topic.

"Our two-hole hitter, I think we have a few guys," Francona said. "In my opinion, I got a little stubborn last year because I have so much confidence in McLain. It was hard for him at time and I probably should have moved him sooner. But if he can do it, all of a sudden, things get a little different."

"But in my opinion, Steer can do it. I think Sal Stewart can do it. And Marte is probably the perfect guy. He just, up to this point, he hasn't handled lefties real well. That doesn't mean he's not going to (in the future), but we have to pay attention to it."

Who Would I Hit Second?

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Sal Stewart (43) watches his solo home run during the sixth inning of their game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, September 27, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The two-hole hitters slashed just .210/.291/.316 with 35 extra-base hits in 2025.

Stewart would be my pick. Some might argue that you're putting two much pressure on the kid by hitting him second, but I think he's built for it and truly believe he will be one of the better pure hitters on the team.

Just thinking of a top four of Friedl, Stewart, De La Cruz, and Suarez gets me excited.

Regardless of who it is, if the Reds want to take a step forward offensively, they need someone to step up in that role in 2026.

You can listen to the full episode of the Reds Hot Stove here.

