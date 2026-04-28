MLB Executives Praise Reds After Hot Start to 2026 Season

The Cincinnati Reds have been one of the best teams in the league this year, and we're already a month into the season. Cincinnati doesn't have any clear indicators that it will slow down. In fact, the Reds should only get better as the weeks go by.

Their offense has struggled and been incredibly unlucky. As these results continue to even out, the Reds will score more runs. We've already seen players like TJ Friedl, Spencer Steer, and Ke'Bryan Hayes begin trending in the right direction.

After a month, the Reds are near the top of the standings.

Reds Sitting Near the Top of the Standings After 1 Month

Apr 25, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) hits a two-run single against the Detroit Tigers in the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The Reds rank in first place in the National League Central, leading the Chicago Cubs by 1.5 games. They have the fifth-best record in baseball, trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres, and New York Yankees. All of these teams have much bigger payrolls than the Reds.

The Reds are without their best pitcher, Hunter Greene, as well as Nick Lodolo.

Still, the league has begun taking notice of the Reds. They seem like true contenders.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand recently polled some MLB executives around the league about which team has been the biggest surprise. The Reds received three votes and a lot of praise, ranking behind the Pittsburgh Pirates.

MLB Executives Taking Notice of the Reds' Hot Start

Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) speaks with players at the pitchers mound in the seventh inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers, Sunday, April 26, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Reds’ 18-10 start had them leading the NL Central entering the week despite a run differential of only plus-1, getting strong pitching (fourth-lowest ERA in the NL) even with the absence of Hunter Greene," Feinsand wrote.

The Reds have been led by young stars like Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart. Both are among the best hitters in the league after a month. While Andrew Abbott has struggled, the Reds have seen Chase Burns and Rhett Lowder take steps in the right direction.

“The bullpen is exceeding expectations early and putting them in position to win a lot of close games,” an AL exec said, via Feinsand. “Even with a number of their hitters off to slow starts, they are just finding a way to get it done.”

The bullpen might regress a little bit, but it's still a very impressive unit, and Caleb Ferguson is due back in the coming weeks.

The Reds are receiving praise from outside the city. This team could be something special in 2026.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds! Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI. Like Our Cincinnati Reds On SI Facebook Page. Follow Cincinnati Reds On SI on Instagram.