Cincinnati Reds Fall Flat Again in Lopsided Loss to Nationals

Six home runs allowed. That only begins to tell the story of a miserable night at Great American Ball Park as the Reds lost 10-4 to the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park.

Brady Singer struggled to throw strikes, the Reds' offense squandered a big scoring chance in the fourth, and it all added up to another disappointing loss.

Let's look at the key takeaways from Tuesday night.

Brady Singer Struggles... Again.

May 12, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches against the Washington Nationals in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

It just has not been a good season for Singer. After getting off to a really good start, winning his first four starts, he has not been the same pitcher. He struggles to throw strikes consistently and limit traffic on the basepaths.

Tuesday night, that was the story, yet again. In addition, Singer allowed three home runs. That's now 11 home runs he's allowed on the season.

Singer pitched just 3 2/3 innings Tuesday night, allowing six hits and three earned runs. It was only three runs, but the fact that he needed 75 pitches just to make it through less than four innings is significant.

Now through nine starts, Singer's ERA is 5.79 and his record is 2-3. Singer has walked 11 batters, which isn't bad, but he only has 28 strikeouts. He's not a pitcher that's going to overpower opposing hitters. But in that situation, he has to give hitters tough pitches to hit and get them to ground out consistently or hit weak fly balls. Singer hasn't been doing that this season.

If the Reds were healthier as a staff right now, Singer's struggles wouldn't be as much of an issue. But the Reds need him to be a lot better than he has been. Depth is thin. Heck, Singer took a shot off the foot from a line drive in the second inning Tuesday night. Could that have impacted his performance Tuesday night? Maybe.

But the point remains: Singer has to be better. The Reds have no other option right now with their pitching depth as thin as it is.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Hits into Crucial Double-Play in the 4th

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Ke'bryan Hayes (3) walks off the field after an out at the conclusion of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers, Sunday, April 26, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. Tigers won 8-3. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We knew coming into this season that Hayes wasn't going to pop offensively. But the way Hayes has been performing this season, or lack thereof, is now making me question a move that wasn't made in the fourth inning.

With the Reds having cut into a 3-0 deficit to make it 3-2, there was still only one out and the bases were still loaded. Hayes came to the plate... and grounded into a double play. Inning over. Rally over. Game effectively over.

I know Hayes is a really good defensive player, but he has been dormant offensively this season. He's hitting .136 with two home runs and three RBIs and just 14 hits. He's had 103 at-bats. We know who he is. The Reds cannot keep trotting him out there, and it would have been acceptable to pinch-hit him in a big spot in the fourth inning. Send a message that the runs need to be produced.

On Deck

The series continues Wednesday night with the second of three games.

Left-hander Nick Lodolo (0-1, 6.75 ERA) will make his second start of the season against Nationals' right-hander Jake Irvin (1-4, 5.22 ERA).

First pitch is at 6:40 E.T. on Reds.TV and 700WLW.