Reds Have Chance to Build Momentum Against Struggling Nationals

The Cincinnati Reds will look to build off of back-to-back wins for the first time since April 25th when they host the Washington Nationals for a three-game series at Great American Ballpark. The Nationals are currently 19-22, and sit nine games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. The Reds are currently 22-19 but sit in last place in the NL Central, five games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs.

The Nationals have the 12th best batting average as a team in the MLB, with 44 home runs and 203 RBI’s. The Reds rank dead last in the MLB in team batting average with a .219 average. The Reds have more home runs than the Nationals this season, with 53.

Brady Singer Expected to Start for Reds Tonight

May 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Justin Berl-Imagn Images | Justin Berl-Imagn Images

The Reds are projected to have Brady Singer start on the bump for them in game one later today against the Nationals. Singer has a 2-2 record and a 5.63 ERA so far this season. Singer’s last game for the Reds didn't go as well as he would have hoped, as he allowed four earned runs on six hits in six innings of work. Singer has allowed a combined eight earned runs in his last two starts combined and will hope to get back on track against Washington.

Reds Should Have Opportunity to Break Out vs Miles Mikolas

May 6, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (36) pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Nationals are scheduled to start Miles Mikolas later today. Mikolas holds a 1-3 record and a 7.44 ERA. Mikolas was productive in his last outing against the Twins, logging 5.1 innings of work and scattering three hits while allowing two earned runs and striking out three in the process.

Lodolo in Line to Make his Second Appearance of the Season

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) throws a pitch in the second inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Houston Astros at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, May 8, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Reds are scheduled to start Nick Lodolo in game two against the Nationals. Lodolo had a rough first outing of his season, pitching 5.1 innings of work against the Houston Astros on Friday, and allowed four earned runs on five hits while striking out two.

Chase Burns to Close Out the Series

Chase Burns wll close out the series for the Reds on Thursday. Burns is coming off a six inning, one run appearance in a win over the Astos. His ERA is down to 2.11 on the season. He will face Washington's best starter, Foster Griffin. The left-hander has an ERA of 2.21 on the season to go along with 42 strikeouts.

The Reds and Nationals are scheduled to start their series tonight at 6:40 P.M. The game can be watched on MLB TV. While the past two weeks have been painful for Reds fans, if they can build off the momentum from the final two games of their series against the Astros, they could find themselves back in the mix sooner rather than later.