Reds Get Much-Needed Rotation Reinforcement on Friday, Send Jose Franco to Minors

The Cincinnati Reds are set to start a new series on Friday night when they welcome the Houston Astros to Great American Ball Park.

"New" is a word that the Reds need to focus on with this series. Coming into the series with the Astros, Cincinnati is riding a seven-game losing streak. It started with an abysmal performance against the Pittsburgh Pirates last weekend and ended in multiple heartbreaks against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The road trip is over, but it didn't end without some damage. Along the way, the Reds would lose closer Emilio Pagan to a hamstring injury, and on Thursday, starting pitcher Rhett Lowder would exit his start early with a shoulder issue. This is a team desperate to hear some good news, and got just that on Friday.

The team's official X account shared that Nick Lodolo has been activated from the 15-day injured list, and the team optioned Jose Franco to AAA.

Daytona Tortugas pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches the ball on Opening Day game against the Jupiter Hammerheads, April 2, 2026, at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. | Nadia Zomorodian/News-Jorunal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lodolo being back in the fold for this team is massive. The Reds have been without Lodolo and Hunter Greene for the entire start of the 2026 season. In April, those absences didn't feel like they affected the team's performance. However, in just one week's time, the Reds have fallen from first place to last place in the National League Central.

It's fair to say that pitching has been a major Achilles heel for this team throughout the young season. The trio of Lowder, Brandon Williamson, and Brady Singer has looked far from a unit that should all be in the same starting rotation.

Needed Juice To Rotation

Mar 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lodolo's return is one that can add a jolt to the system for a team starving to find success again. Last year, Lodolo finished the season with a 9-8 overall record and a 3.33 ERA. If you want to go even deeper in the stats, Lodolo also posted a WAR of 4.7, which was the highest total of his young career in Cincinnati.

Of course, it's also fair to be skeptical of Lodolo's return. The blister issue that has plagued him this year has also been something that has kept the Reds star out of action in the past. Not to be a negative Nancy on what should be a positive day, but the pessimist side of my fandom is coming into play.

But don't let that get you down! This team needs to end this dreaded losing streak, and maybe, just maybe, Lodolo will be the one to lead them to a victory.