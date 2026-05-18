Cincinnati Reds Look to Avoid Third Straight Series Loss in Three-Game Set With Phillies

The month of May has not been good to the Cincinnati Reds. Things got started this month with the team dropping eight straight games. I'm not a mathematician, but that's not a good way for any team to start a month.

Then, it settled down for a moment as the Reds took a weekend series over the Houston Astros just one week ago. Unfortunately, they would then drop back-to-back series against the Washington Nationals and the Cleveland Guardians.

But the past is the past, and nothing can be changed. Now is the time to focus on the task at hand. Monday, the Reds will begin a three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies. Let's take a closer look at what to expect when the team takes a little trip north.

Know Your Foe

May 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Phillies have been the exact opposite of the Reds in May. Both teams may have a record of 24-23, but their respective seasons tell different stories. Even before Sunday's shutout of the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Phillies have won all five series they have played this month.

This is a turning point series for the Reds, and one where they can prove that there's still life in this season. Nothing like tough competition to find out what team you really are.

Trusting The Arms

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) delivers a pitch in the first inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals, Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After another disappointing performance by Brady Singer on Sunday, the Reds will have their top three starters in action when they take on the Phillies.

In game one, the Reds will turn to Nick Lodolo, who is still trying to figure things out in what will be his third start since his return to the team this season. In each of his first two starts, the lefty has left a lot to be desired; however, maybe with more work on the mound, Lodolo will gain more confidence.

Games two and three of the series will see Chase Burns and Andrew Abbott on the bump. There's no doubt that Burns has been the ace in this rotation this season, and Abbott is gaining more confidence with each start. This is a series the Reds can absolutely take on the road.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The Reds led 2-0 after three innings. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even if Hunter Greene were healthy, this series lines up great for the Reds in terms of the starting rotation. Everyone's main concern is still the shaky bullpen. But if the bats are singing, there's no question that this could be a very winnable series for the good guys.

First pitch for game one is set for Monday at 6:40 pm ET. It's time for those April Reds to leave their mark for the rest of May.