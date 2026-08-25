Cincinnati Reds' Minor League Affiliate Makes Single Season History

How should one sum up the season that the Cincinnati Reds have had in 2026? The overwhelming answer from most of the fan base would be: disappointing.

It has not been the season anyone expected for the Reds, and fans still have a little over a month of regular-season action to catch. It's more than likely going to be a painful watch, given the rest of the slate of games for the Reds. So, what's the best way to pass the time? That's easy. Fans should look toward the future.

If looking ahead is your thing, then one Reds minor league affiliate should make fans excited about the potential future that could be in Cincinnati down the road.

Looks Like They Bang

Daytona Tortuga’s Alfredo Duno (16) steals second base during a game against Clearwater Threshers at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds' High-A affiliate, the Dayton Dragons, have made single-season history. The Dragons have hit 153 home runs this season, which is the all-time record for the team in a full season.

The record before this season was set back in 2022, which saw the Dragons hit 152 dingers. Reds superstar shortstop Elly De La Cruz was part of that historic team.

Leading the way in moonshots for the Dragons this season has been first baseman Carter Graham, who has 17 home runs on the season, and prized catcher Alfredo Duno, who has hit 16 home runs this season. Both of them are now in Double-A Chattanooga.

No Long Ball Issues

Aug 23, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) hits a single against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds are not a team that has struggled to hit home runs this season. Actually, it's been the bulk of the offense.

Going into their series with the San Francisco Giants on Monday night, the Reds had the sixth most home runs in the league with 169.

Rookie slugger Sal Stewart leads the team in home runs with 27, with JJ Bleday and De La Cruz tied for second with 21.

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Alfredo Duno during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It hasn't been a year full of excitement, but it's nice to see the future isn't completely bleak for the franchise.

Duno is going to be a name fans need to get used to hearing. While no one knows if fans will even get to see baseball next season, Reds fans don't even know if starting catcher Tyler Stephenson will still be on the team by the time spring training rolls around.

If Stephenson happens to be elsewhere during the potential 2027 season, then fans could see Duno make a quick journey to the big leagues. Let's just hope that slugging power stays with the prospect at the next level.