Louisville Bats Go Back-to-Back in Ninth to Complete Stunning Win Over Iowa Cubs

Edwin Arroyo and Rece Hinds powered the Louisville Bats to their fourth consecutive win to start the season.

Going into the bottom of the ninth, Louisville trailed Iowa 7-5 with Blake Dunn leading off the inning. He hit a double 103.3 MPH off the bat to center field to get a runner in scoring position. The next batter, Edwin Arroyo, launched his first career Triple-A home run 101.7 MPH to center field to tie the game at seven.

After a Hector Rodriguez strikeout, Hinds promptly launched the second pitch of the at-bat to left field on a ball well out of the zone into left field for a walk-off home run. Bats win 8-7.

Bats Play Long Ball

Rece Hinds keeps his incredible start to the season going. He went 2-4 with three RBIs and hit his first home run of the season. Earlier in the game, he hit a game-tying triple. JJ Bleday hit his first home run for the Bats. He went 1-3 with a walk. Michael Toglia hit his first home run of the year as well. He went 1-3 with a walk. Blake Dunn finished 2-4 with two doubles and two runs scored.

Edwin Arroyo is slashing .200/.333/.467 to start his career in Triple-A. He has two extra-base hits with three RBIs. Arroyo is making it a priority to get more loft on his swing.

“I made some adjustments to put the ball more in the air,”Arroyo told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. “I had a lot of hits last year. I’d like to have had more doubles, triples and homers. It’s coming. I won’t force it. It’ll happen if I put the ball in the air.”

Pitching Struggles

Brandon Leibrandt struggled in his season debut. He pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing eight hits with two home runs, four earned runs, and had three strikeouts. The middle relievers did not allow an earned run until newcomer Kyle Nicolas allowed back-to-back doubles in the seventh, tying the game at five.

Trevor Kuncl continues his great start to his Triple-A career. He pitched an inning with a hit allowed and a strikeout in the eighth. Zach Maxwell allowed two hits and two runs on a two-run home run to Hayden Cantrelle. Kuncl has yet to allow a run in 2 1/3 innings.

Rece Hinds Hot Start

Mar 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Rece Hinds against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rece Hinds is on a tear to start the season. In four games, he is 8-15 with a home run and seven RBIs, with a triple. He's slashing .533/.600/.867 with four strikeouts and four walks. Had the Reds not added as much outfield depth as they did this past offseason, Hinds most likely would earn a roster spot coming out of camp. They had so much depth that they afforded to start JJ Bleday in Triple-A alongside Hinds and Blake Dunn.

The Bats return to action again on Wednesday. Chase Petty makes his second start of the season after his terrific outing in the team's season opener.