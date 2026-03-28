One On One With Reds' Prospect Following Win on Opening Day

CINCINNATI – The Louisville Bats got off on the right foot on Friday night, led by a dominating performance by Chase Petty. I caught up with another Reds' prospect after the game, Trevor Kuncl.

Petty pitched 4 1/3 innings on Friday, allowing just four hits and a walk with eight strikeouts. Kuncl was the first man out of the bullpen and saw just how dominating Chase Petty was in Louisville's season opener.

"He was on one tonight." Kuncl said. "That changeup was nasty."

Petty added a new grip to his changeup during the offseason, and it looks far more effective at getting swing-and-misses.

“It’s almost like holding a circle change, spike up the middle finger on the seams and let it rip,”Petty told Goldsmith. “When it’s good, it’s going to be really good.”

Kuncl made his Triple-A debut on Friday, pitching 1 1/3 innings of relief behind Chase Petty. He did not allow a hit or a walk with a strikeout. I asked about his new role of pitching earlier in games as opposed to coming in for a save opportunity.

"I just have to treat it like it’s the ninth every time I go out there." Kuncl said. "Wherever I can help the team I’m happy to do. At the end of the day I’m getting to pitch and that’s what I love to do

I've documented Kuncl's journey before. You can find that video here. A St. Xavier High School graduate from Cincinnati goes undrafted out of college. He plays independent ball and a short stint in Mexico after being cut from the Texas Rangers organization in 2024 out of spring training. The 27-year-old has put in the work to climb through the Reds organization and is just one stop away from making the big league club.

"I am super excited to be here," Kuncl said. "Just gotta keep taking it one day at a time and one pitch at a time. I'm always excited for the opportunity to get on the mound no matter what."

The Bats play game two on Saturday versus the Omaha Storm Chasers, the Kansas City Royals Triple-A affiliate. Julian Aguiar gets the start in his first game since 2024 after recovering from Tommy John surgery.

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