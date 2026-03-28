Reds Prospect Makes Statement In Triple-A Season Opener

CINCINNATI – Chase Petty picked up where he left off after his dominating performance in the Spring Breakout game.

The Louisville Bats hosted their season opener on Friday night with Petty named the Opening Day starter for the Bats. The 22-year-old was lights out, looking far more confident than the pitcher we saw in 2025.

Petty went 1-2-3 in the first inning, striking out Abraham Toro. He allowed two hits in the second inning, but all three outs were via strikeout. On the night, Petty struck out eight in 4 2/3 innings with four hits allowed and just one walk. 49 of his 72 pitches were for strikes.

Turning the Corner

May 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Petty (61) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

This is a great sign in Chase Petty's development. Last season, he struggled all season while never finding any consistency. He got rocked in his Major League debut in April, giving up nine runs in 2 1/3 innings versus the St. Louis Cardinals in a doubleheader that saw him promoted as a taxi-squad player.

"Like last year, I was dying for the debut and it's everyone's dream, and I experienced it," Petty said. "I experienced the 'bad' of the game up there. I got that 'welcome to the big leagues' moment − a couple times. And it's a good thing knowing I got that out early in my career.

Box Score Recap

The Bats went on to win the game 2-1 over the Omaha Storm Chasers. Blake Dunn hit leadoff and went 2-4 with a run scored and two strikeouts. Edwin Arroyo made his Triple-A debut and went 1-4 with a double. Keeping his hot bat alive, Hector Rodriguez went 2-4 with an RBI double in the first inning.

Pitching prospect Trevor Kuncl made his Triple-A debut in relief of Petty. He pitched 1 1/3 innings with no hits allowed, a strikeout, and no walks. Kuncl was a Southern League All-Star in 2025 in his first season in affiliate ball. He was credited with the win.

The Bats bullpen was lights out on Friday night. Other than two walks from Hagen Danner, the bullpen allowed just four hits with two walks and six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. Zach Maxwell is credited with the save. He allowed two hits and a run scored with two strikeouts in the ninth inning.

Chase Petty may be finally putting all the tools together to be a far more consistent pitcher than he's shown in prior years. Still just 22 years old, there is a lot to like and a lot more room to grow.

The Bats return to action on Saturday at 1:05 p.m. Eastern Time as Julian Aguiar makes his first start since 2024 after recovering from Tommy John surgery.