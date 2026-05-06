Cincinnati Reds Payroll Disaster is Crushing the Future of the Team

The Cincinnati Reds never spend money like a team trying to contend because they're a small market with cheap ownership. But this year, they've put together one of the more expensive payrolls in franchise history, with the Opening Day roster accounting for $126 million in spending. This ranks in the middle of the pack after the Reds spent less than $120 million last season and less than $100 million in the two years before that.

But they haven't spent the money in the right places.

Reds Have Too Much Money Wrapped Up in Struggling Players

May 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Ke'bryan Hayes (3) hits a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Let's look at a list of the top 2026 salaries for the Reds this season:

Leading the way is third baseman Eugenio Suárez, who is earning $15 million this year. This move was the right one to make, though he's struggled and has been hurt. He will likely benefit the team down the stretch. The second-highest-paid player for the Reds this season is Jeimer Candelario, who last appeared with the team in April of 2025. He was 9-for-80 for the Reds last season. Brady Singer is earning $12.8 million this season and has posted a 5.57 ERA in seven starts. Emilio Pagán is being paid $10 million this year, and he ranks near the top of the league in blown saves.

Hunter Greene is the Reds' No. 5 highest-paid player, while Nick Lodolo is their No. 10 highest-paid player. Neither has debuted this season, though both should be seen as steals at less than $10 million per season.

Tyler Stephenson and Pierce Johnson are also being paid over $6 million this season, while Jose Trevino is being paid $5.8 million. Stephenson is solid behind the plate, while Johnson is a solid innings eater in the bullpen.

Reds Will Struggle to Extend Young Talent

May 3, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Sal Stewart (27) barehands the ball on a ground ball hit by the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

This payroll malpractice is going to handicap the Reds from being able to sign their young talent to long-term deals.

Elly De La Cruz is going to be one of the more expensive players in baseball when he signs his next deal. The Reds don't have much of a chance to re-sign him in the first place, but this kind of payroll disaster makes the idea of an extension practically possible.

It would be hard for the Reds to sign Sal Stewart to an extension without severely backloading the deal.

Either way, this kind of spending is horrendous. The ownership has good reason to be skeptical of its spending if the front office is going to continue doing such a terrible job of choosing who to spend it on.