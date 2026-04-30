Cincinnati Reds Are Changing the Narrative Across MLB

Before the season, Las Vegas and the national media didn't expect the Reds to do much. Their over/under was anywhere from 78 to 81 wins.

Now that they've exploded onto the scene with a 19-11 start, the media is starting to take notice and give them the attention they deserve.

Earlier this week, the MLB on NBC broadcast crew of Jason Benetti, Eric Hosmer, Mark Gubicza and Adam Ottavino discussed Major League Baseball's most surprising teams so far this year.

"The first team that popped up in my mind was the Cincinnati Reds and mainly because of Sal Stewart," Ottavino said. "A little south Florida action, he's been incredible. I feel like he's leveling up Elly De La Cruz. I am waiting for them to move them up to the 1-2 spots in the lineup so they can hit a few more times."

"They have a little firepower with their rotation. Hunter Greene is on the way back. I like the Reds a little bit."

Mark Gubicza also chose the Reds as his most surprising team.

"We just saw them in Cincinnati," he said. "I like everything about them right now. They're pitching well. Their bullpen has been solid...Elly De La Cruz is so good. He is one of those guys you just stop and watch play. The speed he has, if he's on first base, a base hit into the outfield, you think, is he going to score?"

The Reds have people talking about them and it's a beautiful thing.

An Update on Eugenio Suarez

Apr 17, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a double in the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

Terry Francona spoke to the media ahead of Wednesday's game vs. the Colorado Rockies. He provided an update on Eugenio Suarez, who was placed on the injured list with an oblique strain last Friday.

He told Charlie Goldsmith that Suarez's oblique is still a bit tender. They are hoping it continues to improve and if it does, he will get it scanned on the upcoming road trip. From there, depending on the results, Suarez could start baseball activities.

Nathaniel Lowe has started in all four games as the DH with Suarez out and he hasn't missed a beat. He's hit four home runs in those four games and has two hits and an RBI in Tuesday's win over Colorado.

The Reds own a Major League-best 15-4 record (.789) this season against opponents entering play with a .500-or-better winning percentage. Last year, they were 44-42 in such games.