Cincinnati Reds Place Veteran on Injured List, Call Up One of Their Top Prospects

The Cincinnati Reds are promoting former No. 2-ranked prospect Edwin Arroyo ahead of their series against the Chicago Cubs.

Arroyo will replace infielder Ke'Bryan Hayes on the roster, who is being placed on the injured list with a groin injury, according to Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Another Chance For Arroyo To Finish The Season Strong

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Edwin Arroyo (2) throws to first for an out in the third inning between the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arroyo really struggled to adapt to big-league pitching when he was first called up to make his Major League debut. He slashed just .244/.286/.282 with four extra-base hits, five walks, and 31 strikeouts in 131 at-bats. He was the primary second baseman when Elly De La Cruz was placed on the injured list to end May.

His numbers since going back to Triple-A haven't really been impressive either. He was activated on August 1 and is slashing .265/.359/.500 with four home runs. What he needs to work on the most is his chase rate. With Triple-A Louisville, he swung at pitches out of the zone at a 37.7 percent rate. That is not going to translate to the big leagues. At the Major League level, he's chasing at a 38.5 percent rate.

With the Reds’ season outlook nearing completion, sitting nine games out of a Wild Card spot, it is probably a good idea to give Arroyo as much playing time as possible to help him develop at this level and give him some confidence going into next season, if there will be a season.

Suarez and Friedl Clear Waivers

Jul 7, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl (29) walks to the dugout after striking out against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eugenio Suarez and TJ Friedl were placed on waivers by the team earlier this week. That meant that any of the other 29 teams could have claimed either player and added them to their roster without making a trade. Neither Suarez nor Friedl was claimed off waivers; they will remain with the team at least for the upcoming Cubs series.

While Suarez's season has not been anything near what the Reds or the fan base had hoped it would be, Friedl's season has been even worse. The 31-year-old is slashing just .158/.242/.234. His biggest strength over the course of his career has been his ability to get on base. That has completely disappeared this season. He's drawn just 20 walks this season, and his athleticism has severely diminished. That has affected his defense and his ability to reach base on bunt attempts. I will be surprised if the team tenders his contract in the offseason if he isn't outright released by the end of the season.

For Suarez, he just hasn't been anywhere near consistent enough with his power to be a significant contributor this season. He's hitting just .208 with a .705 OPS, his lowest OPS since his rookie season in 2014 with Detroit. He has just 35 extra-base hits this season with 57 RBI. He recorded over 100 RBI in each of his last two seasons. It's almost certain that the Reds will not pick up their portion of his $15 million mutual option for next season.