Sal Stewart Breaks Long-Standing Reds' Rookie Record, Adding To His Rookie of the Year Campaign

Sal Stewart has had a terrific rookie season for the Cincinnati Reds in 2026, being one of the few bright spots in what has been a disappointing season. On Friday afternoon against the Chicago Cubs, he broke a Reds' record that has stood since 1953.

Sal Stewart Sets Reds Rookie RBI Record

Aug 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) hits a single against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the top of the fifth inning in a 3-1 ballgame, Stewart launched a 3-1 curveball into the left-center field bleachers in Wrigley Field off Cubs pitcher David Peterson. That run batted in was his 101st of the season, breaking Jim Greengrass's long-standing record of 100 all the way back in 1953. He added another RBI to the record later in the game on an RBI single to give him 101. He’s on pace to record 129 RBIs. The MLB record for RBIs by a rookie is 145, and the National League rookie RBI record is held by Albert Pujols with 130. There's a chance that record could be broken.

On August 6, Stewart surpassed Joey Votto for the second-most home runs by a Reds rookie with his 25th home run of the season. With his home run on Friday, the 22-year-old now has 29 home runs this season. The Reds rookie record was set by Frank Robinson in 1956, with 38. With 27 games left on the schedule, he has a legitimate chance of setting another.

Stewart should be the clear-cut favorite to win the National League's Rookie of the Year this season. WAR is an important factor to determine a player’s value, but that stat is heavily skewed against first basemen. The Reds' rookie is leading all rookies in at-bats, hits, RBI, doubles, and home runs. His 101 RBI lead Major League Baseball. The last time a rookie led MLB. Only two rookies in the history of the game have led the league in RBI since it became a stat. Ted Williams did in 1939 and Walt Dropo in 1950.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Placed On 10-Day Injured List

Aug 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Ke'Bryan Hayes (3) and Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart (27) hug after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-5 at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds placed third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes on the IL due to a groin injury on Friday and promoted rookie Edwin Arroyo as a corresponding move. This is Hayes' second stint on the IL, and this may be the end of his season. Hayes went on the IL with a back injury on May 22 and was out until July 10.

Hayes is batting just .153 with eight extra-base hits while primarily batting ninth in a subpar Reds lineup. The Reds acquired Hayes from the Pittsburgh Pirates at the trade deadline in 2025, and he went on to win the Gold Glove Award at third base last season, the second of his career. He's never been known for his hitting ability, and defense is a valuable asset to have, but the Reds do not have room on their active roster to keep multiple players hitting under .200 receiving nearly every day playing time.

Arroyo was scratched from the Louisville Bats' lineup on Thursday and is with the team in Chicago. He did not start on Friday. The Reds need to give him as much playing time as possible to help his development at the big-league level. He has played third base in five separate games at the Triple-A level, all this season.