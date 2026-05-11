Edwin Arroyo is Forcing the Reds into a Very Tough Roster Decision

The Cincinnati Reds have a few holes on their roster right now, but they're finally trending in the right direction again. They've won two games in a row and managed to steal the series from the Houston Astros with a shutout victory on Sunday afternoon.

But the Reds are still experimenting with their lineup. They still need to find a way to add more production to their offense, and they have the perfect option slugging in Triple-A right now.

Edwin Arroyo Making a Strong Push for Big League Promotion

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Edwin Arroyo (56) runs drills , Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Edwin Arroyo, one of the Reds' top prospects, has been destroying the ball in Triple-A. He's known for his glove at shortstop, but he's not going to dethrone Elly De La Cruz at shortstop. As a result, he's seen time at a few other positions as of late, with multiple starts coming at third base.

Arroyo is slashing .346/.415/.588 with seven home runs, four triples, and eight doubles at the Triple-A level. As of late, he's been red hot, crushing four home runs in his last 10 games. He also has three doubles and three triples in that span, bringing his total to 10 extra-base hits in 10 games.

The Reds desperately need production from their infield, as Matt McLain and Ke'Bryan Hayes have struggled this season, which is likely why Arroyo is seeing more time at second base and third base in the minor leagues.

Who Could the Reds Demote to Promote Edwin Arroyo?

May 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Blake Dunn (59) scores against the Chicago Cubs during the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

But who would the Reds demote if they're going to bring Arroyo up to the big leagues? There are a few options.

Obviously, an injury would fast-track Arroyo and make the move easier for the Reds, but that's not something that anybody in Cincinnati is hoping for.

The Reds could demote McLain, but he's an everyday player for manager Terry Francona. He's played good defense and taken good at-bats. This year, he's struggled, but Francona seems to believe in him quite a bit. It would be shocking to see him demoted. Considering Hayes doesn't have any options, is a Gold Glove defender, and is being paid nearly $10 million per year, there's no way he's moved off the roster in any way.

The Reds would likely have to demote an outfielder to make room for Arroyo, which would send Spencer Steer back out to the outfield full-time. Will Benson is an option, but he's been putting it together recently. He's not likely to be moved off the roster at the moment.

Blake Dunn is seemingly the only feasible option for the Reds to make room for Arroyo, if that's what they want to do. But they'd soon face another roster crunch when Eugenio Suárez returns from the injured list.

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