Reds Prospect Makes Rare Start at Position That Could Use Upgrade in Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Reds have had a rough go at things for the last week. It all started when the team started their road trip against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

That series ended with the Reds going 0-3 and found them desperately wanting to keep pace in the tight National League Central race. After the disappointing series in Pittsburgh, the team had four dates with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Well, we all know how that played out. The Reds would once again be swept by a divisional foe, and are staring down a seven-game losing streak with the Houston Astros on deck this weekend.

Not only did the team create a hole for themselves, but injuries mounted up in Chicago. The team lost closer Emilio Pagan to a hamstring injury, and on Thursday, starting pitcher Rhett Lowder exited the game early with a shoulder issue.

At this point, we're all starving for good news. That good news might be the recent play of prospect Edwin Arroyo.

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Edwin Arroyo (56) runs drills , Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arroyo has been on a heater with the Louisville Bats this season. The infield prospect was batting .301 with a .380 OBP heading into the team's Thursday night game. Numbers like that will have him on the Reds' roster, sooner rather than later. However, Charlie Clifford of NBC 5 Cincinnati shared before the game that Arroyo would be making his second straight start at third base.

That sounds extremely interesting, given the situation the Reds have at third base this season. Ke'Bryan Hayes has one of the best gloves in baseball. Unfortunately, his bat is far from one of the best. It's getting to the point that the team may need to make the decision that a slightly less talented glove is okay, as long as the numbers at the plate go up.

Most of Arroyo's starts in the minors have been at shortstop. As we know, that position is filled for the foreseeable future in Cincinnati. But there could be two positions in the infield at Great American Ball Park that are up for grabs.

May 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Ke'bryan Hayes (3) walks back to the dugout after striking out against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Justin Berl-Imagn Images | Justin Berl-Imagn Images

Third base is the most talked-about position that may see a change. However, it's hard to deny that Matt McLain's time is running out as he continues to be in a funk at the plate.

Arroyo's time is coming, which is good news. Well, good news for most. Hayes and McLain may not feel as comfortable with his potential arrival.