Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart Make MLB History in Reds' Win Over Rockies

The Cincinnati Reds beat the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night behind a huge night from Elly De La Cruz.

De La Cruz made two ridiculous plays in the field and also went 3-4 with his 10th home run of the season, a stolen base, and four RBIs. He's hitting .291 with an OPS of .952 this season.

What Sal Stewart and De La Cruz have done to begin this season has been nothing short of remarkable. Reds fans and even the front office had high expectations for this season, but nobody could have seen this coming.

"There is a lot of good energy," De La Cruz told Jim Day after the game. "Lots of good energy. I want him to hit lots of home runs and we are going to keep doing it."

The duo made history Tuesday night, tying Cody Bellinger and Alex Verdugo for the most combined RBIs by teammates under 25 with 53.

Stewart went 1-4 with a double and is hitting .290 with an OPS of .979 to begin is rookie season. The Reds have won eight of their last 10 games and 10 of their last 13 games. They've also won four consecutive series.

After Tuesday's win, De La Cruz spoke about how Stewart being behind him in the lineup has helped him see better pitches to hit.

"Yeah, absolutely. I don't think anybody wants to pitch to him right now. He's really hot and he knows a lot. They don't want to pitch to him."

The Reds are hot and De La Cruz and Stewart are a big reason why.

De La Cruz Made More History on Tuesday

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) hits a his 10th home run of the season, scoring Dane Myers, in the eighth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The Reds won the opening game of the series, 7-2. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

De La Cruz became the first MLB player since 1900 to have 10 or more home runs and eight or more stolen bases before May.

There is no denying De La Cruz is finding his groove and he's showing night in and night out why he is a special talent.

"We just try to do our job every night," De La Cruz said. Help the team win. We are doing pretty good."

After the game, manager Terry Francona praised De La Cruz's game and was impressed by his two defensive plays.

"The play he made to his right with a runner on first, that is just as physically as impressive of a play as you're ever going to see," Francona said. "I think the play that might have been more impressive was the double play ball because that ball could have hit him in the Adam's apple. That to me was a really good play."

You can listen to De La Cruz's full postgame interview below: