Elly De La Cruz Looks Ready to Return After Dominant Rehab Start

Reinforcements are on the way for the Cincinnati Reds. Elly De La Cruz and Pierce Johnson participated in rehab starts in Louisville, as well as seven other games across the Reds' minor league system were played on Friday.

Elly Looks Like Elly in Rehab Start

May 30, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) signs an autograph for a fan before the game against the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Louisville lost game one of their doubleheader versus Gwinnett 9-8. Elly De La Cruz played in his first live game since May 31 and looked great. He singled up the middle in the first inning. In the second, he launched a home run to center field at 114 miles per hour off the bat at 441 feet. He walked in his final at-bat. Pierce Johnson looked solid in his first rehab start. He allowed a run on two hits with no walks and a strikeout in one inning of work.

In game one, TJ Friedl went 1-5 with a home run. Hector Rodriguez went 1-3 with a two-run home run. Michael Toglia went 1-4 with a home run. Connor Phillips allowed two runs with two hits, a walk, and did not record an out.

In game two, Louisville wins 2-0 behind great pitching from Jose Franco, Luis Mey, and Trevor Kuncl. Franco pitched five innings with two hits, no walks, and five strikeouts. Mey pitched an inning with two hits and a strikeout, and Kuncl allowed a hit with a strikeout to earn the save. Friedl went 1-3, Rodriguez went 1-3 with an RBI, and Toglia went 1-3.

Kien Vu Helps Fuel Dragons To Victory

Arizona State outfielder Kien Vu during a news conference at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on May 27, 2025. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Dayton Dragons defeated the Peoria Chiefs 7-3 behind the home run ball and excellent pitching. Kien Vu launched his 12th home run of the season in the first. He went 1-5 with two RBI. Jacob Friend continues to shine no matter what level he's at. He went 3-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI, and two runs scored. He's batting .321 with a 1.135 OPS since being promoted to High-A. Victor Acosta went 1-5 with a home run. Alfredo Alcantara went 1-4 with a home run, an RBI, and two runs scored. Diego Omana went 3-4.

Reynardo Cruz was solid on the mound. He pitched 5 2/3 innings with four hits, two earned runs, two walks, and nine strikeouts. Dylan Simmons pitched one inning with three hits, two walks, an earned run, and two strikeouts. Trent Hodgdon allowed a hit in 2 1/3 innings with a walk and three strikeouts.

ACL Reds Defeat ACL Padres 7-1

Apr 10, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati mascot Mr. Redlegs poses for a photo before the game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Mason Neville had a great day in the ACL Reds' win. He went 3-4 with two home runs, four RBI, three runs scored, and is batting .418 with a 1.444 OPS since being sent down to the Complex League. Steele Hall went 1-4 with a run scored and stole his 15th base of the year. Yojanser Calzado went 3-3 with a double, Jirvin Morillo went 1-4, Juan Brown went 1-1 with two walks and a run scored, and Eli Pitts went 1-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Ryjeteri Merite allowed a run in four innings with four hits, three walks, and four strikeouts.

Around Reds MiLB

Jul 27, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds mascot, Mr. Redlegs, waves a flag after the win over the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Angel Salio went 1-4, Liberts Aponte went 1-3 with an RBI and a walk. Isaac Garcia went 1-3 with a double, a walk, and a run scored. Enry Torres went 1-3 with an RBI. Ysaias Excalona pitched five innings with four hits, no runs, no walks, and seven strikeouts. The DSL Reds defeated the DSL Red Sox Red 7-2.

Angel Nunez Jr. went 2-4 with a double, Carlos Hernández went 1-3 with a walk, and Nayerich Waterfort went 2-3 with a double and a run scored. Manuel Marchán pitched three innings with three hits, two runs, no walks, and four strikeouts. The DSL Rojos lost to the DSL Orioles 4-2.

Chattanooga collected just three hits in their 2-0 loss to Knoxville. Carlos Jorge went 0-4, Leo Balcazar went 1-4, Cam Collier went 0-2 with a walk, and Johnny Ascanio went 2-3. Jose Acuna was great on the mound. He pitched six innings with two hits, one walk, and eight strikeouts.

Daytona was defeated by St. Lucie 5-3. Tyson Lewis went 2-4 with a leadoff home run, Kyle Henley went 1-4, Drew Davies went 1-4 with a home run and two RBI, Arnaldo Lantigua went 1-4 with a double, and Jalen Hairston went 1-4. Sheng-En Lin allowed five runs and three walks with six hits and three strikeouts in the loss.