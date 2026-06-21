Elly De La Cruz Looks Ready to Return After Dominant Rehab Start
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Reinforcements are on the way for the Cincinnati Reds. Elly De La Cruz and Pierce Johnson participated in rehab starts in Louisville, as well as seven other games across the Reds' minor league system were played on Friday.
Elly Looks Like Elly in Rehab Start
Louisville lost game one of their doubleheader versus Gwinnett 9-8. Elly De La Cruz played in his first live game since May 31 and looked great. He singled up the middle in the first inning. In the second, he launched a home run to center field at 114 miles per hour off the bat at 441 feet. He walked in his final at-bat. Pierce Johnson looked solid in his first rehab start. He allowed a run on two hits with no walks and a strikeout in one inning of work.
In game one, TJ Friedl went 1-5 with a home run. Hector Rodriguez went 1-3 with a two-run home run. Michael Toglia went 1-4 with a home run. Connor Phillips allowed two runs with two hits, a walk, and did not record an out.
In game two, Louisville wins 2-0 behind great pitching from Jose Franco, Luis Mey, and Trevor Kuncl. Franco pitched five innings with two hits, no walks, and five strikeouts. Mey pitched an inning with two hits and a strikeout, and Kuncl allowed a hit with a strikeout to earn the save. Friedl went 1-3, Rodriguez went 1-3 with an RBI, and Toglia went 1-3.
Kien Vu Helps Fuel Dragons To Victory
The Dayton Dragons defeated the Peoria Chiefs 7-3 behind the home run ball and excellent pitching. Kien Vu launched his 12th home run of the season in the first. He went 1-5 with two RBI. Jacob Friend continues to shine no matter what level he's at. He went 3-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI, and two runs scored. He's batting .321 with a 1.135 OPS since being promoted to High-A. Victor Acosta went 1-5 with a home run. Alfredo Alcantara went 1-4 with a home run, an RBI, and two runs scored. Diego Omana went 3-4.
Reynardo Cruz was solid on the mound. He pitched 5 2/3 innings with four hits, two earned runs, two walks, and nine strikeouts. Dylan Simmons pitched one inning with three hits, two walks, an earned run, and two strikeouts. Trent Hodgdon allowed a hit in 2 1/3 innings with a walk and three strikeouts.
ACL Reds Defeat ACL Padres 7-1
Mason Neville had a great day in the ACL Reds' win. He went 3-4 with two home runs, four RBI, three runs scored, and is batting .418 with a 1.444 OPS since being sent down to the Complex League. Steele Hall went 1-4 with a run scored and stole his 15th base of the year. Yojanser Calzado went 3-3 with a double, Jirvin Morillo went 1-4, Juan Brown went 1-1 with two walks and a run scored, and Eli Pitts went 1-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Ryjeteri Merite allowed a run in four innings with four hits, three walks, and four strikeouts.
Around Reds MiLB
Angel Salio went 1-4, Liberts Aponte went 1-3 with an RBI and a walk. Isaac Garcia went 1-3 with a double, a walk, and a run scored. Enry Torres went 1-3 with an RBI. Ysaias Excalona pitched five innings with four hits, no runs, no walks, and seven strikeouts. The DSL Reds defeated the DSL Red Sox Red 7-2.
Angel Nunez Jr. went 2-4 with a double, Carlos Hernández went 1-3 with a walk, and Nayerich Waterfort went 2-3 with a double and a run scored. Manuel Marchán pitched three innings with three hits, two runs, no walks, and four strikeouts. The DSL Rojos lost to the DSL Orioles 4-2.
Chattanooga collected just three hits in their 2-0 loss to Knoxville. Carlos Jorge went 0-4, Leo Balcazar went 1-4, Cam Collier went 0-2 with a walk, and Johnny Ascanio went 2-3. Jose Acuna was great on the mound. He pitched six innings with two hits, one walk, and eight strikeouts.
Daytona was defeated by St. Lucie 5-3. Tyson Lewis went 2-4 with a leadoff home run, Kyle Henley went 1-4, Drew Davies went 1-4 with a home run and two RBI, Arnaldo Lantigua went 1-4 with a double, and Jalen Hairston went 1-4. Sheng-En Lin allowed five runs and three walks with six hits and three strikeouts in the loss.
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Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He’s the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows. Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.Follow ItsRickyLogan