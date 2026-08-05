Reds Get Crushed for Trade Deadline Strategy, Receive Worst Grade in Entire League

The Cincinnati Reds' decision to stand pat at the MLB trade deadline continues to draw criticism from not only fans, but the National media as well.

After choosing to only move Nathaniel Lowe and Caleb Ferguson, the Reds have been questioned by fans, analysts, and national media alike. One of the harshest evaluations came from Yahoo Sports' Jake Mintz, who handed Cincinnati an F+, the lowest trade deadline grade of any team in Major League Baseball.

"Whatever, dude. Cincinnati had impending free agents to sell — Brady Singer, Brock Burke, Eugenio Suárez, Emilio Pagán, Pierce Johnson, Tyler Stephenson — but either couldn't find suitors or opted to hold firm," Mintz wrote. "If this is a sign of confidence in the current roster, that seems ill-advised. Not trading Stephenson, who was brought to tears over the weekend at the thought of leaving the only franchise he has ever known, was particularly odd. At least he gets to stick around, I guess."

Mintz's criticism was based on the Reds' decision to hold onto multiple veterans on expiring contracts despite sitting well outside the playoff picture, especially Burke, Singer, and Stephenson.

While Cincinnati avoided an emotional goodbye for Stephenson, the move also means they now risk watching several valuable assets leave for little or no return after the season.

Elly De La Cruz Thriving in Leadoff Role

Aug 2, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) hits a two-run single in the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elly De La Cruz was on base two more times on Tuesday night. He started the rally in the 8th with a leadoff walk. The young shortstop has been thriving since being moved atop the order. Heading into Tuesday's game, De La Cruz has reached base 55 times in 31 games.

Prior to the 2026 season, he had been on base 55 times in a 31-game stretch, just one other time in his career.

In that timeframe, De La Cruz is slashing .282/.383/.516 with an OPS of .898, six home runs, 20 BB, 10 stolen bases, and 14 extra-base hits.

De La Cruz brings the rare combination of power and speed to the top of the lineup, giving the Reds a player who can change the game in multiple ways. While the offense has been inconsistent at times, having De La Cruz and Stewart hitting first and second has been a major boost for manager Terry Francona.

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